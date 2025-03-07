INFRA Highlights Critical Role of Autonomous Infrastructure in the Future of Smart City Design

INFRA’s Advanced Infrastructure Solutions to Enable Sustainable Energy and Autonomous Mobility in Urban Environments

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INFRA, a leading provider of infrastructure solutions for autonomous vehicles (AVs), today emphasized the critical role its Giga Hub network will play in the development of future smart cities. As cities increasingly adopt autonomous mobility, INFRA’s infrastructure, particularly the integration of Hub-to-Grid (H2G) technology, will be essential in optimizing urban energy efficiency and supporting sustainable growth.As smart cities evolve, the demand for electricity is expected to dramatically increase with the widespread adoption of electric autonomous vehicles. INFRA’s Giga Hubs address this need through advanced Hub-to-Grid (H2G) technology, which coordinates vehicle charging with the city’s electric grid in real-time. This innovative system allows autonomous vehicles to recharge during off-peak hours and even return stored energy to the grid during peak times, significantly optimizing energy usage and contributing to grid stability.Market forecasts predict substantial growth in smart city infrastructure investments, expected to reach $3.7 trillion by 2030. Within this market, coordinated vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies are becoming integral, enabling AV fleets to function as dynamic energy storage resources. INFRA’s infrastructure is designed precisely to leverage these opportunities, offering not only substantial environmental benefits but also significantly reducing energy costs for municipalities and fleet operators.“Our vision aligns perfectly with the future of smart city design,” said John Gabriel, CEO of INFRA. “Integrating AV charging infrastructure with city grids through our Giga Hubs allows us to optimize energy usage across entire cities. This integration ensures sustainability, efficiency, and reliability as autonomous vehicles become an essential part of urban transportation networks.”INFRA’s H2G technology further enhances urban energy efficiency by enabling bidirectional energy flow—vehicles can both draw power from and return energy to the grid—optimizing energy usage and grid stability. This helps cities balance renewable energy inputs and manage demand fluctuations effectively, paving the way toward more resilient and sustainable urban energy systems.INFRA invites partnerships with municipalities, energy providers, and autonomous mobility companies dedicated to pioneering smart, sustainable urban futures.

