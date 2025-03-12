GetHairMD™ to Host Aesthetic Party and Showcase Hair Growth Solutions at Major Austin Industry Events

The poster for GetHairMD's event, "Aesthetics Under the Stars"

Leading hair growth brand GetHairMD™ brings innovation to Austin this March with conference presentation, exhibition booth, and Texas-style celebration event.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry where patient demand for hair growth solutions continues to surge, GetHairMD™ announces its prominent participation in two major aesthetic industry events in Austin this March, as well as hosting their own evening celebration designed to showcase both innovation and Texas hospitality. The company, along with Aesthetics Innovation Summit, will host an exclusive "Aesthetics Under the Stars" networking event and showcase its innovative multi-modality approach that has achieved over 90% success rates for patients nationwide.GetHairMD™ will maintain a significant presence at the Aesthetic Innovation Summit on March 19, 2025, where CEO Paul Herchman will deliver a featured presentation on "Hair Restoration for Men & Women" from 2:20-2:50 PM. This showcase will highlight the company's cutting-edge solutions and their unique territory-based business model, which has revolutionized non-surgical hair restoration treatments across the company's 50+ locations."The aesthetic medicine landscape is rapidly evolving, and hair restoration represents one of the most significant growth opportunities for physicians," said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD™. "Our presentation at the Summit will demonstrate how our physician partners are successfully integrating our multi-modality approach into their practices, delivering life-changing results for patients struggling with all forms of hair loss while significantly enhancing practice revenue."Celebrating Innovation with "Aesthetics Under the Stars"Following the Summit presentation, GetHairMD™ will co-host "Aesthetics Under the Stars," an exclusive industry networking event at Austin's picturesque Rancho Moonrise from 7:00-10:30 PM on March 19. This gathering will feature local cuisine, live music, a free-throw contest, and valuable networking opportunities with industry leaders. Complimentary transportation will be provided to and from downtown Austin."We created 'Aesthetics Under the Stars' to celebrate the incredible innovation happening across our industry while giving everyone a chance to experience authentic Austin culture away from the conference environment," said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD™. "This industry works hard advancing aesthetic medicine, and we wanted to provide a night where colleagues can connect in a relaxed Texas setting with great food, live music, and genuine fun. It's our way of saying thank you to the community that's embraced our approach to transforming the hair industry."The event has attracted significant support from leading aesthetic industry companies, with Allergan joining as the Platinum sponsor. Sciton steps in as the Gold sponsor, while Silver sponsorships include Bimini Health, Gold Prairie, and Social Strategy1. Bronze level sponsors rounding out this impressive lineup include Revian, BTF Biologics, ILease Works, Canfield, Pharmacy Solutions, and Aerolase. This collaborative effort underscores the event's importance as a premier networking opportunity for aesthetic professionals attending the Austin conferences.Exhibiting Revolutionary Solutions at The Aesthetic MEETGetHairMD™ will also showcase its comprehensive suite of hair restoration solutions at The Aesthetic MEET from March 20-23, 2025. Visitors to Booth 1444 can explore the company's full range of non-invasive treatments, including clinical laser therapy, topical solutions, at-home therapies, and the TransDermal Infusion technology."We're excited to demonstrate how our innovative product lineup helps aesthetic physicians successfully enter the lucrative hair restoration market," said John Carullo, President of GetHairMD™. "Our booth visitors will discover how our turnkey solutions can seamlessly integrate into existing practices, creating significant new revenue streams while addressing a critical patient need that affects over 50% of men and 40% of women."GetHairMD's presence at these events highlights the company's commitment to its multi-modality approach, which has achieved success rates exceeding 90% across its nationwide network. By combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-supervised care, GetHairMD™ creates personalized treatment plans customized to each individual's unique hair loss needs.The company's solutions span the complete spectrum of hair restoration, from nutritional support and prescription topicals to advanced in-office treatments and minimally invasive procedures. GetHairMD™ physicians are trained to identify and address virtually all causes of hair loss, providing comprehensive care throughout each patient's hair restoration journey.About GetHairMD™GetHairMD™ is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining cutting-edge technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD™ has grown from a single location to over 50 locations nationally.Our motto is our mission: Keep. Improve. Grow.For more information about GetHairMD™, please visit our website

GetHairMD President Paul Herchman's presentation at last year's Aesthetic Innovation Summit

