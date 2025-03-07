Slovenia welcomes the decision of the Arab countries

SLOVENIA, March 7 - Slovenia welcomes the decision by Arab countries to adopt a comprehensive plan for Gaza’s reconstruction at the extraordinary Arab summit in Cairo on 4th March 2025. This important step demonstrates a strong and unified Arab commitment, with genuine Arab ownership of the process and a clear focus on safeguarding the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights, including the right to self-determination, to their land, and ultimately to statehood.

