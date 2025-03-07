Slovenia takes over for the first time the presidency of this strong group of MED9 countries

SLOVENIA, March 7 - The Slovenian MED9 Presidency has a dedicated government website in Slovenian and English, which, in addition to information on MED9 and the priority areas of the Slovenian Presidency, also contains information on high-level meetings held during the MED9 Presidency.

The presidency of the MED9 group was entrusted to Slovenia at the MED9 summit in Cyprus in October 2024. On this occasion the Prime Minister Robert Golob took the opportunity to underline: "This recognized Slovenia's special role as a Mediterranean country and the confidence that Slovenia will make a significant contribution to strengthening the resilience of the Mediterranean and the European Union as a whole during this challenging period."

"Slovenia's enhanced engagement in the Mediterranean is also recognised by its role as the MED9 presiding country in 2025. Through dialogue and cooperation, we will work towards a common voice for MED9 and to bring together all the countries on the Mediterranean shore for the benefit of the whole region," emphasized Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Tanja Fajon as Slovenia takes over the MED9 presidency for the first time.

The MED9 Presidency represents an opportunity to bring to the centre of attention – within the group of EU Mediterranean countries – topics that contribute to a more coordinated approach in efforts to increase the resilience of the entire Mediterranean. This is a promising region that has been facing numerous challenges in recent years, from the devastating consequences of climate change, migratory pressures, to an aging population. Special attention will also be paid to strengthening the visibility and role of MED9 in the EU and the Mediterranean region. Slovenia will focus on three priority areas during its presidency:

topical foreign-policy issues and the enlargement of the Union,

strengthening resilience, the economy and competitiveness; and

youth empowerment and capacity-building in higher education, digitalisation and culture.

In addition to continuing to support the EU's enlargement to the Western Balkans, the Slovenian MED9 Presidency will work for greater engagement of these countries in this area and the inclusion of candidate countries from the Mediterranean region (Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina) in MED9 discussions.

The priority area of the EU's resilience and the competitiveness of the European economy is closely linked to the priority areas of financing development-oriented activities in the post-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework, ensuring energy stability and connectivity, and responding to climate change. In the field of energy, Slovenia will work towards the establishment of joint cross-border projects to provide renewable energy sources. Slovenia, the other MED9 countries and the Southern Neighbourhood countries are highly exposed to extreme weather events (droughts, floods, forest fires), which also have implications for the future EU Common Agricultural Policy and food security. Slovenia will address these challenges by finding solutions to cope with the effects of extreme weather events through technological innovation and digitalisation, and by developing more resilient plant varieties.

Slovenia will focus on the priority area of youth empowerment and capacity-building in the Mediterranean in the fields of higher education, digitalisation and culture, by launching an initiative to establish a scholarship mechanism for youth mobility in the Mediterranean, by seeking synergies between artificial intelligence and crisis response (climate change, natural disasters, migration, cybersecurity), and by finding a solution for closer cooperation and education on cultural diversity in the Mediterranean.

The priority areas will be discussed by the relevant MED9 Ministers at seven ministerial meetings and then endorsed by the MED9 Leaders at the MED9 Summit in Slovenia in the form of a special declaration.