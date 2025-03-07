Mountain America Partnered to Build 15 Little Free Libraries in Phoenix

Expanding literacy and community: Mountain America, Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation, and Southwest Human Development partner to bring books to underserved Phoenix neighborhoods

PHOENIX, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, in collaboration with the Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation and Southwest Human Development, recently organized a hands-on volunteer event aimed at promoting literacy and community engagement. On February 26, 2025, volunteers gathered at Player 15 Group to build, paint, and decorate Little Free Libraries. These libraries will be strategically placed around the Phoenix Valley to increase access to books for underserved communities.

"We are dedicated to actively contributing and making a meaningful impact within our community,” said Nathan Anderson, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Mountain America. “Our commitment goes beyond mere participation; we strive to be a driving force for positive change and growth."

With Mountain America’s contribution, 15 Little Free Libraries will be placed around the Valley. The libraries will be stocked with copies of the community book, “We Are the Valley/Somos El Valle,” a bilingual book celebrating the diverse community’s love of basketball. The Little Free Libraries and these books ensure local youth have access to meaningful reading materials.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to work with two of our long-time partners, the Phoenix Suns Phoenix Mercury Foundation and Mountain America Credit Union,” said Jake Adams, chief development officer at Southwest Human Development. “These two organizations have financially invested in making our community a great place and their employees are always ready to roll up their sleeves to pitch in and get work done. We’re thrilled to build Little Free Libraries with our partners and make sure children in all neighborhoods in the Valley have access to books.”

Mountain America has collaborated with Southwest Human Development since 2017, contributing over $150,000 to various projects, including the Little Free Libraries.

