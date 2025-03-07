STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER SID MILLER APPLAUDING PRESIDENT TRUMP’S DELAY OF TARIFFS ON KEY AGRICULTURE COMMODITIES

"I applaud President Trump’s decision to delay tariffs on Mexican and Canadian agricultural commodities and products included in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). This decision will provide more time for open negotiation with both countries and, most importantly, provide short-term relief and time for our agricultural producers. I also fully support President Trump’s initiative to leverage tariffs to restore fair and equitable trade agreements that benefit Americans. His ongoing tariff strategy will strengthen domestic production, attract new investments, spur job growth, and ultimately reduce costs for American consumers. While there will be a short-term adjustment period—undoubtedly challenging for farmers already facing hardships—our agricultural industry will emerge stronger and more resilient than ever.

It has only been seven weeks, and while I understand that many farmers and ranchers need immediate relief, we must give President Trump and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins the necessary time to address the economic challenges left by the Biden Administration. This includes reviewing and releasing funds that remain frozen at the USDA. During Trump’s previous administration, we saw firsthand how tariffs strengthened American agriculture, leading to some of its most prosperous years. We won those trade battles before, and we will win them again. The proof lies in the ongoing efforts to secure better deals for Americans.

No president in modern history has been as steadfast in fulfilling campaign promises as President Trump across his two terms, and I have no doubt he will once again deliver for American farmers and businesses."