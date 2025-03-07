Toll Brothers Opens Charterfield Landing in Collegeville, Pennsylvania

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that Charterfield Landing is now open for sale in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. This new community showcases an exclusive selection of expansive home sites with thoughtfully designed open-concept floor plans featuring side-entry garages and basements, as well as sophisticated options for personalization. The Sales Center and model home are now open at 4037 MacCormack Way in Collegeville.

“Charterfield Landing provides home buyers with the opportunity to experience luxury living in a peaceful and picturesque setting,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. “The community’s desirable blend of comfort and convenience, along with its proximity to upscale shopping and dining, makes it an ideal choice for families seeking a new home in Montgomery County.”

Charterfield Landing features elegant home designs ranging in size from 3,520 to 4,658+ square feet, with options for 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 5 baths, and 2- to 4-car garages. Home buyers can also choose from first-floor bedroom suite options to suit their lifestyle needs. The community is situated on approximately 57 acres and includes 55 spacious home sites, providing an intimate and serene environment for residents. Homes are priced starting at $1,159,995.





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home later this spring or summer.

Located less than five miles from premier shopping and dining options at Providence Town Center and Skippack Village, Charterfield Landing offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience.

For more information on Charterfield Landing, prospective home buyers are invited to call (855) 872-8205 or visit CharterfieldLanding.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

