AMO Officially Dedicates the Michel O. Maceda Marine Unit in Southwestern Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico—Air and Marine Operations (AMO), an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, made the official dedication Thursday of the Michel O. Maceda Marine Unit, honoring the sacrifice of Marine Interdiction Agent who tragically lost his life in the line of duty during a drug interdiction operation on November 17, 2022.

The renaming of the Mayagüez Marine Unit was made possible through the bipartisan Michel O. Maceda Memorial Act (PL 118-139), introduced by former Resident Commissioner and now Governor Jenniffer González Colón (R-PR) and Senator Rick Scott (R-FL). The bill was unanimously approved by Congress and signed into law by President Biden on December 12, 2024.

The San Juan Custom House was the site of a solemn and prestigious ceremony honoring the bravery and sacrifice of AMO Marine Interdiction Agents. The event recognized outstanding service through the AMO Honorary Awards program and commemorated the dedication of Michel O. Maceda.

The Honorable Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security was a guest for the event along with Governor Gonzalez-Colon.

“This event stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment and sacrifice of AMO personnel in protecting U.S. borders and combating transnational crime,” stated Jonathan P. Miller, Executive Assistant Commissioner for AMO. “Our agents risk their lives every day protecting our borders and upholding our laws.”

The AMO Honorary Awards program presented at the event, highlights individuals and teams who have demonstrated extraordinary heroism and meritorious achievement. This year’s honorees include:

Medal of Valor recipients: Supervisory Marine Interdiction Agent Jorge Santiago and Marine Interdiction Agent Mark Lamphere Jr., for their extraordinary heroism on November 17, 2022, during a high-risk interdiction mission off the coast of Mayagüez.

Purple Cross Award recipients: Supervisory Marine Interdiction Agent Jorge Santiago and Marine Interdiction Agent Mark Lamphere Jr., for injuries sustained in the line of duty on the same mission.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft, and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments at and beyond the border, and within the nation's interior.