A public inquest into the death of Rayleen Angus Besic will be held April 7 to 11, 2025, at the Coronet Hotel, 3551 2nd Avenue West, in Prince Albert.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Angus Besic, 25, was found unconscious in her cell at the Pine Grove Provincial Correctional Centre in Prince Albert on April 15, 2022. EMS was called and staff began life-saving efforts. EMS arrived, took over her care and transported her to the Victoria Hospital. She was pronounced deceased at 10:46 hours on April 16, 2022.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Brent Gough, K.C. will preside at the inquest.

