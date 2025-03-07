Rural Roads to Have More Than $34.4 Million of Improvements

CANADA, March 7 - Released on March 7, 2025

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) announced more than $34.4 million for 32 road, bridge and culvert projects, which supports the export of goods and resources originating in rural municipalities.

Through the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth (RIRG) program, the Ministry of Highways will invest more than $12.6 million toward the projects and rural municipalities (RMs) will fund the remaining more than $21.7 million. The work will occur in the 2025 construction season.

"These projects will enhance the integration of rural roads and the provincial highway network so that farmers, ranchers, businesses and industries can ship their goods more efficiently," Highways Minister David Marit said. "This program recognizes rural municipal roads play a valuable role in Saskatchewan's export-based economy."

“Perhaps now more than ever, improving our transportation infrastructure in rural areas is needed to bring stability and strength to our economy — not only as a province, but also as a nation,” Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities President Bill Huber said. “Without reliable roads, bridges, and culverts, we can’t get goods to market. For this reason, SARM is very pleased to see these RMs receive funding assistance through the RIRG program.”

The provincially funded RIRG program administered by SARM invests in constructing and upgrading RM road infrastructure. RIRG funding is up to 50 per cent per project to a maximum of $500,000 for a road and to a maximum $1 million for a large culvert or bridge. RMs fund the remaining project costs and are responsible for managing their approved projects.

A Program Management Board of SARM and the Ministry of Highways representatives oversees RIRG.

A list of the most recently approved projects and funding contributions are in the attached backgrounder.

-30-

