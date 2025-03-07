Lead–Acid Battery Market Poised for Expansion with Growing Automotive and Renewable Energy Applications

Global renewable energy growth boosts demand for energy storage, driving lead acid battery market, especially in developing countries' automotive sectors.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Lead–Acid Battery Market ," The lead–acid battery market was valued at $52.1 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $81.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. The global lead–acid battery market is already a matured sector, in terms of growth, which is expected to possess a growth rate of 5.2% during the forecast period. The global lead–acid battery market demand is increasing rapidly due to several benefits associated with lead-acid battery such as low-cost energy source and its recyclable nature. It has more than 90% recycling rate, which means a very little amount of lead goes into waste thereby, causing least impact on environment. This further increases the popularity of lead–acid battery, thereby fueling its demand. The global battery sector is in the middle of technology revolution and governments from various geographies are looking forward to accelerating their move toward low carbon energy sources.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A05962 As a result, renewable energy generation activities are growing significantly, and governments are also setting mandatory renewable energy targets by aiming electrification as well as decarbonization. Lead–acid battery technology has the performance capability to meet global renewable energy targets. Therefore, lead–acid batteries are expected to support governmental approaches during the forecast period. However, rise in popularity as well as the demand for lithium-ion battery limits the global lead-acid battery market growth. Expansion of data centers and resulting demand for heavy weight lead–acid batteries is the key global lead-acid battery market statistics trend observed in the recent years. The abovementioned lead-acid battery market trends will have significant impact on the development of lead-acid battery industry across the globe.The lead-acid battery market analysis is segmented on the basis of product, construction method, application, and region. By product, it is segmented into SLI, stationary, and motive. By construction, it is bifurcated into the flooded lead–acid battery and valve regulated sealed lead–acid battery (VRLA). By application, the lead-acid battery market is divided into automotive, UPS, telecom, and others. The automotive segment is further divided into passenger cars, electric bikes, and transportation vehicles. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Connect To Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A05962 By construction method, the flooded battery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The adoption of flooded batteries is high in diesel-electric submarines, nuclear submarines, and in the automotive industry, due to which there is a great demand for flooded batteries in the lead-acid battery market. In addition, forklift trucks also use such batteries in material handling applications due to their low-cost.By application, the automotive segment accounted for the largest global lead–acid battery market share in 2022. Lead–acid battery is used for SLI applications in the automotive industry due to its high current surge. As per the Battery, Recycling, and Manufacturing Associations, more than 250 million units of lead–acid batteries were sold in the automotive industry in 2022 due to growth in vehicle sales.Based on the region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market revenue, and is estimated to dominate during the lead-acid battery market forecast period. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032. The presence of huge population-based countries in this region has led to the increase in the demand for lead acid battery as a storage device in the automotive, and emergency backup industries.The lead-acid battery market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by several key factors:1. Automotive Industry Demand: Lead-acid batteries remain the preferred choice for Starting, Lighting, and Ignition (SLI) applications in vehicles. Their reliability and cost-effectiveness ensure continued demand in the automotive sector.2. Renewable Energy Integration: As the world shifts toward sustainable energy sources, lead-acid batteries are increasingly used in solar and wind power storage solutions, providing reliable energy storage options.3. Industrial Applications: The growing need for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems, telecommunications infrastructure, and grid energy storage solutions is driving the adoption of lead-acid batteries in various industrial sectors.4. Advancements in Recycling: Improved battery recycling technologies and stringent environmental regulations have enhanced the sustainability of lead-acid battery production, supporting market growth.5. Technological Developments: Ongoing advancements in lead-acid battery technology, such as enhanced energy density and longer lifespan, are expanding their applications and boosting market demandFor Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lead-acid-battery-market/purchase-options The key players operating in the global lead-acid battery market report are EnerSys, Crown Battery, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc., HOPPECKE, NorthStar, Hitachi Ltd., Exide Technologies, LLC, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Hankook AltasBX, and C&D Technologies are focusing their investment on technologically advanced, cost-effective, and more secure products and solutions for various applications.Key Findings of the Study• On the basis of product, the stationary segment registered fastest growing with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.• On the basis of construction method, valve regulated sealed lead acid battery segment registered as the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.• On the basis of application, automotive segment dominates the highest market share accounting for nearly three-fifths of the lead-acid battery market size in 2022.• On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the lead-acid battery market share in 2022.

