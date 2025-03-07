Cuz Global Inc. introduces premium media art platform 'WAA' at the world-renowned arts festival SXSW 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ** Cuz Global Inc. Introduces Premium Media Art Platform ' WAA ' at SXSW 2025**Media art company Cuz Global Inc. will introduce 'WAA (Where Art's Alive)', a premium media art platform that integrates art and technology, at SXSW (South by Southwest) 2025, the world-renowned arts festival in Austin, Texas.SXSW is a global creative industry festival held annually in March in Austin, bringing together music, film, and interactive media. It serves as a hub where global artists and creators converge to push the boundaries of art. During this event, which runs from March 7 to 16, 2025, Cuz Global Inc. will showcase the WAA platform, leading the digital transformation of art.WAA is a tailored media art platform created for luxury hotels, high-end offices, and large commercial spaces, transforming environments into immersive artistic experiences. With South Korea's largest collection of over 1,000 ultra-high-definition (4K-8K) media artworks that dynamically adapt to different spaces and atmospheres, WAA offers a new way to experience art in everyday environments, turning architectural spaces into living canvases.At this year's SXSW, Cuz Global Inc. will showcase WAA's innovative artistic experiences at the Austin Convention Center using LED displays. The 1,000+ media artworks organically adapt to spatial characteristics and atmosphere, dissolving boundaries between space and art while enhancing SXSW's experimental and artistic ambiance.Sil Jin, CEO & Art Director of Cuz Global Inc., stated, "Art should no longer be confined to static galleries—it should be an integral part of our everyday surroundings." She continued, "With WAA, we create living artistic experiences in luxury hotels, commercial spaces, and public areas. Through SXSW, we look forward to sharing this vision with global leaders in the creative industry."Information about SXSW 2025 participation can be obtained at Cuz Global Inc.'s booth (#1021) at the Austin Convention Center. Inquiries can also be made through the WAA official website (waa-art.com) or email ([contact@waa-art.com](contact@waa-art.com).

