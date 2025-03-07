Waste spill of 95,000 gallons impacts stream in Duplin County

The North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) has been alerted to an animal waste spill impacting Carltons Mill Run creek in Duplin County.

DWR staff were alerted earlier this week of a spill from C&J Finishers farm (Permit ADS310246),located on Carrolls Road near Warsaw. Due to a broken irrigation hydrant, a spill of an estimated 95,000 gallons of waste reached an unnamed tributary of Carltons Mill Run, a stream than runs toward Stewarts Creek The spill began on March 4, and continued until early March 5.

The permittee contained and removed waste from the impacted stream, and DWR staff have taken samples to determine further impacts. DWR staff have determined there are no public drinking water system intakes in the impacted area.

DWR will continue to monitor water quality in the area. Documentation on future actions taken based on the spill will be posted in the permit file on Laserfiche.