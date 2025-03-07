Attorney General Bonta Co-Leads Multistate Amicus Brief Challenging the Trump Administration’s Early Termination of Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today co-led a coalition of 18 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in National TPS Alliance v. Noem in support of a challenge to the early termination of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Venezuela. TPS is a critical humanitarian program that allows nationals of designated countries to remain in the United States due to ongoing armed conflict, environmental disaster, or extraordinary and temporary conditions in their home countries. Currently before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the case is challenging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) unprecedented efforts to terminate TPS for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan nationals, many of whom have been in the United States for several years and live with family members who are U.S. citizens. In their brief, the attorneys general urge the district court to grant the plaintiffs’ motion to postpone the unlawful early termination of the TPS designation for Venezuela.

“We are filing an amicus brief to help stop the unlawful early termination of the Venezuela TPS designation. The Trump Administration’s attack on TPS is an attack on vulnerable individuals who are fleeing a humanitarian crisis, in search of safety and a better life for their families,” said Attorney General Bonta. “California is home to more than 72,000 TPS beneficiaries, the fourth most of any state. Our Venezuelan TPS holders are far from being a burden or threat to our state, instead they are a resounding benefit. In California alone, TPS households earned $2.1 billion in income, paid $291.2 million in federal taxes, and paid $226.5 million in state and local taxes. These individuals are our neighbors, co-workers, caregivers, and job-creators, and they contribute to our communities in numerous ways.”

Nearly 1.1 million individuals living in the United States are TPS recipients or eligible. The termination of TPS for Venezuelans will not only harm states but will also force hardworking families to make agonizing choices between (1) returning to their country of origin alone, leaving their children behind in broken families or in the foster care system; (2) taking their U.S. citizen children with them to a dangerous country that the children do not know; or (3) staying in the United States and retreating into the shadows, knowing that they cannot work legally and could be removed at any time. Over 130,000 U.S. citizens live in “mixed status” households with individuals whom DHS wants to unlawfully strip of their temporary protected status—and this figure does not account for the hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who were made eligible under a 2023 re-designation of TPS.

In the amicus brief, the coalition urges the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California to prevent this order from going into effect, arguing that the termination of Venezuelan TPS is unlawful and will:

Result in irreparable harm to families, stripping members of work authorization exposing them to the threat of deportation.

Harm states’ economies and workforces as the TPS-holder community, including the Venezuelan community, are dynamic contributors to Amici States’ economies.

Raise healthcare costs and pose substantial risks to public health.

Create challenges for jurisdictions across the country in enforcing their criminal codes and protecting public safety.

Attorney General Bonta co-led the filing of today’s brief along with the Attorney General of New York, and is joined by the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

A copy of the brief can be found here.