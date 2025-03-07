City resumes enforcement of Parks By-law

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton will resume enforcement of the Parks by-law, which prohibits camping on City-owned properties, including parks.

On January 22, 2025, City Council voted to repeal the Encampment Protocol, which previously allowed individuals to camp in compliant public spaces. As of March 6, 2025, these encampments are no longer permitted.

Enforcement Approach

The City is committed to enforcing the Parks By-law to keep public spaces accessible for all, while recognizing the complex challenges of homelessness. Municipal Law Enforcement Officers, with support from Hamilton Police Service, will respond to Parks By-law violations. The Housing-Focused Street Outreach Team will continue helping individuals with alternative shelter options and support services, and Public Works staff will assist with site cleanups in impacted areas.

The transition will take time and requires careful coordination between enforcement teams, outreach services, and other City departments. The City appreciates residents’ patience and understanding as enforcement efforts ramp up. The City remains committed to acting promptly while ensuring a thoughtful and compassionate approach.

The City will continue to balance community needs by prioritizing public safety, preserving green space for outdoor recreation, and providing outreach support to individuals seeking shelter.

Broader Enforcement Service Impacts

As Municipal Law Enforcement Officers focus on enforcing the Parks By-law, response times for other by-law matters may be affected. However, enforcement of matters related to health and safety will remain a top priority.

Reporting Encampments

To report an encampment in a City park, please contact the Coordinated Encampment Response Team at [email protected] or call 905-546-2782.

The email and phone number are monitored Monday to Friday during regular business hours (8:30 am to 4:30 pm).

Quick Facts: