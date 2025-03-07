Grupo Bimbo invites girls from 22 countries to participate in "The Bimbo Dream"

The selected girls will be able to train at the FC Barcelona Femení facilities in Spain and meet Aitana Bonmatí.

This initiative reaffirms Grupo Bimbo's dedication to supporting youth and sports on a global scale.

HORSHAM, Pa., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, a global leader in the baking industry, and its BIMBO® brand, a Global Partner of FC Barcelona and Main Partner of FC Barcelona Femení, are searching for 49 girls from different countries to participate in the second edition of "The Bimbo Dream" contest. The company has launched a selection process in 22 countries to choose 42 girls between the ages of 10 and 13. Additionally, BIMBO® will invite seven girls from its social programs, "Dream Champions" in Central America and "Futbolito Bimbo" in South America, to take part in the initiative.

Those selected will have the opportunity to train and play soccer for four days at the FC Barcelona facilities in Spain. They will also get to meet soccer player Aitana Bonmatí and gain insight into her journey as the star midfielder of the Azulgrana team.

The 2025 Bimbo Dream contest is open to girls ages 10-13 years old in the following countries: Canada, United States, Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Venezuela, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil, Morocco, Portugal, Romania, Spain and The United Kingdom. The rules are available on the website here: https://nourishdreams.com/ and the deadline to apply is April 7th, 2025.

To participate in The Bimbo Dream contest, parents or guardians must upload a video to the competition's social networks and share it on the official website. In the video, applicants should introduce themselves, explain why they want to participate in the event and share their passion for soccer.

Each country will have a panel of judges responsible for selecting the winners who will travel to Barcelona for this unique experience. The judges will evaluate participants based on the following criteria: proper registration on the website, submission of a video tutorial, completion of required questions, possession of a valid passport and any necessary visas or permits, and confirmation of playing soccer at least four hours per week at a semi-professional level.

“At Grupo Bimbo, we are thrilled to launch this new edition of The Bimbo Dream, inspiring 49 young girls to pursue their dreams. Through this global initiative, we will empower female talent while promoting healthy eating habits, teaching them to create delicious, nutritious sandwiches that fuel their physical performance,” said Alberto Levy, Bimbo’s Global Marketing VP.

Since 2022, Grupo Bimbo has been the Global Partner of FC Barcelona and the Main Partner of FC Barcelona Femení. Through this partnership, it aims to develop female talent and promote gender equality while emphasizing nutrition, healthy lifestyles and the dreams of young people who are passionate about the sport. In its inaugural year, The Bimbo Dream brought together 55 girls from 22 countries.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo is the world's largest leading bakery company and a major player in the snacks category. It has 223 plants and more than 1,500 points of sale strategically located in 35 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include mainstream bread, buns and rolls, sweet baked goods, cookies, creme-filled cakes, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, flatbreads, and salty snacks. Grupo Bimbo has one of the largest distribution networks in the world, with more than 58,000 routes and 152,000 associates. Its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO and in the U.S. over-the-counter market through an ADR Level 1 program under the ticker symbol BMBOY.

Media Contact:

Buchanan Public Relations, bbu@buchananpr.com

Sitio web | Facebook | X | LinkedIn | TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.