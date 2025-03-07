Sustainable Toys Market Growing at 12.5% CAGR to Hit USD 59,64 Billion by 2030 | Growth, and Company Profiles

The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

In 2020, the US was the most prominent Sustainable Toys Market in North America, and is projected to reach $14,738.50 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sustainable toys market generated $18.93 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $59.64 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Growth in birth rate, emergence of games in bars and cafes, and developing economies drive the growth of the global sustainable toys market. However, growth in digitalization and widespread penetration of smartphones restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, surge of social media marketing and rapid growth of the retail sector present new opportunities in the upcoming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14237 The report offers detailed segmentation of the global sustainable toys market based on form product type, age group, distribution channel, and region.Based on product type, the sports and outdoor toys segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding around one-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the action figures segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North-America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global sustainable toys market analyzed in the research include Eco Kids, Le Toy Van, Green Toys, Legler, Tegu, PlanToys, LEGO, Hasbro, GOLIATH GAMES and CLEMENTONI.𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐚 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐬/𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14237 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?Q1. What is the total market value of Sustainable Toys Market report?Q2. What is the CAGR of Sustainable Toys Market?Q3. How can I get sample report of Sustainable Toys Market?Q4. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q5. Which are the top companies in the Sustainable Toys Market?Sustainable Toys Market Report HighlightsBy Product TypeAction FiguresBuilding SetsDollsGames/PuzzlesSports and Outdoor ToysothersBy AGE GROUPUpto 5 Years5 to 10 YearsAbove 10 yearsBy DISTRIBUTION CHANNELHypermarket/SupermarketSpecialty StoresDepartmental storesOnline ChannelsOthersBy RegionNorth America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (293 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/315def0555943095c877732079fb195a 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/incentive-travel-market-A16858 𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fitness-equipment-market 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐢𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/athleisure-market

