HAWM Law Welcomes Courtney Rineer as Partner and Immigration Team Lead

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAWM Law is excited to announce its partnership with Magnolia Immigration Law and the addition of Courtney Rineer as a Partner and Immigration Team Lead. Courtney brings extensive experience in business immigration law, further strengthening HAWM Law’s capabilities to serve a broader range of immigration needs for clients across Central Florida and beyond.

Courtney’s wealth of experience includes handling complex visa cases such as O-1, E-2, E-1, H-1B, TN, EB-1, EB-2, and EB-5 visas, as well as guiding businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals through the intricacies of the immigration process. Her addition to the firm will allow HAWM Law to expand its business immigration portfolio while continuing to provide exceptional service in family-based immigration matters.

“Joining the incredible team at HAWM Law will allow us to bring even more resources to our clients seeking business immigration solutions,” said Courtney Rineer. “Together, we can now offer a wider scope of legal services, from work and investor visas to family-based and criminal matters, all under one roof. It’s an exciting opportunity to serve our clients with the depth and breadth of legal knowledge they deserve.”

With Courtney on board, HAWM Law is uniquely positioned to handle even the most complex immigration cases with a collaborative and comprehensive approach. By integrating Courtney’s business immigration expertise with HAWM’s existing strengths in family and criminal law, the firm offers a seamless client experience and unmatched legal representation.

To learn more about how HAWM Law can assist with your immigration and legal needs, visit https://hawmlaw.com.

About HAWM Law

Founded in 2010, HAWM Law specializes in family law, criminal defense, and immigration services, providing personalized and compassionate representation across Central Florida. With the addition of Courtney Rineer, the firm further solidifies its commitment to delivering exceptional legal solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

