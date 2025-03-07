Brown University Student Shares Educational and Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation celebrates the success of Michelle Vong after receiving STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to announce the continued success of Michelle Vong after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2020. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Michelle Vong received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during her freshman year at Brown University to pursue a degree in Computer Science.

Since receiving the scholarship, Vong has had a project featured in Physics Today and is now working as a Software Engineer at CapitalOne.

“We are excited to see what Michelle accomplishes at CapitalOne and glad to have been part of her journey,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Vong’s success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

