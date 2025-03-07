Minnesota DNR to discuss management plan change for Lake Ocheda in Nobles County (published March 7, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled a public hearing for people to learn more about and comment on a proposed addendum to the management plan for Lake Ocheda, located in Nobles County, that would allow extended drawdowns of the lake’s water levels.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources plans to pursue adopting the addendum into the management plan in accordance with M.S. 103G.408. The current management plan for Lake Ocheda only allows for periodic winter water level drawdowns. The addendum would extend these managed drawdown periods so water levels in the lake could remain low for 1-2 years.

The hearing will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 18 at the Farmers Room in the Nobles County Government Center, 315 10th St., Worthington, MN 56187.

The Minnesota DNR is proposing to extend the temporary water level drawdown periods on Lake Ocheda to help improve water clarity, as well as promote better habitat for fish and wildlife. Previous winter-only drawdowns have not been successful in improving conditions in the lake.

Managed drawdowns are used to mimic natural drought cycles and allow a shallow lake ecosystem to reset by re-establishing aquatic vegetation, consolidating bottom sediments, and removing undesirable fish. The Lake Ocheda management plan with the proposed addendum is available on the DNR website.

At the hearing, participants will be allowed to ask questions and provide formal comments to the Minnesota DNR about the proposed addendum to the Lake Ocheda management plan. In addition to the public hearing, the DNR is accepting comments through Friday, April 18.

People can contact Maggie Gross, DNR shallow lakes specialist at 507-832-6016 or [email protected], or Bill Schuna, DNR area wildlife manager, at 507-873-5650 or [email protected], with questions and comments. Mail correspondence can be sent to the Windom DNR Wildlife Office, 175 County Road 26, Windom, MN 56101.