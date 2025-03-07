Stargaze Taps Film Producer and Mogul Elie Samaha for Strategic Advisor Role

Owner of TCL Chinese Theatre and Dolby Theatre to Provide Strategic Guidance, Expanding Access to Premier Industry Venues and Relationships

LOS ANGELES, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (“Stargaze” or the “Company”) (OTC: STGZ), a content creation and social platform designed to redefine talent discovery, has appointed renowned film producer and entertainment mogul Elie Samaha to its Advisory Board. This addition is set to strengthen Stargaze’s industry influence and expand opportunities for emerging talent.

As a key public figure in Hollywood, Samaha’s ownership of two of the most iconic venues in entertainment provides Stargaze with unprecedented access to industry-defining spaces, including the TCL Chinese Theatre, a historic movie palace on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Dolby Theatre, the home of the Academy Awards. This appointment paves the way for exclusive talent showcases, red carpet events, and high-profile collaborations. As an advisor, Samaha will work closely with the Company to forge strategic relationships, attract top-tier influencers and celebrities, and elevate the platform’s role in the entertainment industry.

“Bringing Elie Samaha on board is a pivotal moment for Stargaze. His ownership of the TCL Chinese Theatre and the Dolby Theatre, along with his deep ties in the entertainment industry, create unparalleled opportunities for our platform and our creators,” said Steve Mandell, CEO of Stargaze. “His involvement opens the door to new opportunities for talent discovery, allowing us to provide our community with experiences on Hollywood’s most prestigious stages.”

Samaha, celebrated film producer behind hits such as “The Whole Nine Yards,” “Heist,” and “Battlefield Earth,” has built a career working with some of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, including Jack Nicholson, Marlon Brando, Whoopi Goldberg, John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Richard Gere, and Julianne Moore. As the founder of Franchise Pictures, he played a pivotal role in launching blockbuster films and securing major distribution deals. Samaha currently serves as chairman of the board of Luminosity Entertainment.

For more information about Stargaze, visit www.stargazestage.com .

About Stargaze

Stargaze is a next-generation content creation and social platform revolutionizing talent discovery. Originally launched in 2016 as Scenebot Stage, Stargaze bridges the gap between aspiring entertainers, industry professionals, and new audiences, offering a transparent and accessible path to break into entertainment. With nearly 1,000 career breakthroughs across film, television, stage, and music, the platform is a proven launchpad for emerging talent. As technology reshapes how entertainment is created and consumed, Stargaze is poised to lead the way with the anticipated full relaunch of its app in late spring/early summer 2025. The revamped platform will feature new tools designed to help creators turn their passions into real opportunities. Stargaze aims to redefine how talent is discovered and supported in today’s digital-first landscape.

