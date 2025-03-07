ECD Auto Design Unveils Project Blanca: A Breathtaking One-of-One Custom Land Rover Defender





KISSIMMEE, Fla., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design presents Project Blanca, a meticulously crafted one-of-one Defender 110 that embodies elegance, innovation, and off-road capability. Designed to turn heads wherever it goes, this bespoke build features a pristine Chawton White finish accented with Zermatt Silver details, a laser-cut vertical grille, and French oak wood inserts on the side steps and custom bumper, elevating its sophisticated presence. Click Here for photos of this incredible new build.

Step inside to discover an interior crafted for ultimate comfort and luxury. Relicate tan leather seats with dark brown accents provide a rich, warm ambiance, complemented by chevron-patterned French oak wood flooring. Heated and cooled seats enhance the driving experience, while a Sony Halo touchscreen and Infinity Kappa premium speakers bring cutting-edge convenience and immersive audio. Adding a touch of nostalgia, billet metal buttons and vintage gauges fuse classic aesthetics with modern technology.

"This vehicle was an absolute pleasure to design," said John Price, Director of Vehicle Design at ECD Auto Design. "It seamlessly blends timeless sophistication with modern advancements, delivering a truly bespoke driving experience."

Uncompromising Power & Performance

Under the hood, Project Blanca boasts a GM LT1 V8 engine producing 455 horsepower, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth, effortless performance. Equipped with Alcon high-performance brakes featuring red calipers, ECD’s signature Air Ride suspension, and a dual stainless-steel sport exhaust, this Defender is engineered for both exhilarating power and refined control on any terrain.

Adventure-Ready Engineering

Beyond luxury, Project Blanca is built for exploration. It features all-terrain tires with white-wall styling, a custom spare tire carrier, and custom smoked turn signals, reinforcing its rugged versatility. The Raptor-coated chassis ensures durability, making it capable of handling challenging conditions while maintaining an impeccable aesthetic.

"Project Blanca exemplifies ECD’s dedication to crafting bespoke masterpieces that exceed client expectations," said Kevin Kastner, Chief Revenue Officer at ECD Auto Design. "This Defender isn’t just a vehicle, it’s a unique expression of personal style, combining luxury, performance, and adventure into one remarkable package."

ECD Auto Design: Where Vision Becomes Reality

Project Blanca is a testament to ECD Auto Design’s craftsmanship and ability to bring one-of-a-kind automotive visions to life. Every detail, from custom finishes to high-performance engineering, showcases ECD’s commitment to creating vehicles that are as unique as their owners. For those seeking to build their own bespoke masterpiece, ECD offers unparalleled expertise in design, technology, and luxury customization.

For more information or to begin designing your own custom Defender, visit ECD Auto Design.

Vehicle Specifications

Base Vehicle: Defender 110

Performance and Mechanics

Engine: GM LT1 V8 – 455 HP

Transmission: 10-speed Automatic

Shifter: GM Sport Shifter with Leather Boot

Transfer Case: Heavy Duty

Axles: Heavy Duty

Brakes: High-Performance Alcon with Red Calipers

Suspension: ECD Air Ride System

Exhaust: Sport Dual Plus – Stainless Steel Tips, Quiet Setup

Fuel Tank: Custom Extended

Chassis Coating: Raptor Liner

Exterior Details

Paint and Body

Paint Finish: Gloss

Exterior Color: Chawton White

Roof Color: Body-Matched

Grille Color: Body Color Surrounds & Vertical Fins

KBX Side Vent: Zermatt Silver with Horizontal Chawton White Bars

Top Fender Vents: Zermatt Silver

Custom Painted Elements: Mid-row Seat Brackets, Mirror Faces, Bumpers, Roll Cage, Spare Tire Carrier, and Side Steps



Wheels and Tires

Wheel Style and Size: 18-inch Kahn 1983 Painted in Chawton White

Tires: BFG Trail Terrain with White Walls Out

Accessories

Side Steps: SVX Tubular Frame Painted White with French Oak Wood Inserts and Cream Caulking

Fender Top Air Intakes: Billet Metal Painted in Zermatt Silver

Exterior Door Handles: Illuminated Billet Metal in Silver

Exterior Mirror Arms and Hinges: Billet Metal, Silver

Grille: Custom Laser-Cut Vertical Fins with Illuminated Background

Roll Cage: 6-point Full External, Painted in Body Color

Bumpers: ARB Sahara Front Bumper with Integrated Winch and LED Lights, Rear NAS-Style Bumper with French Oak Wood Inserts



Lighting

Headlights: Full Halo-style LED

Taillights: Premium GL 2x LE

Custom Lighting: Mood Lighting for Running Boards, Roll Cage, and Roof Gutter



Interior Features

Seating Configuration

Layout: 2+2+4

Front Seats: Heated and Cooled, Exmoor Puma Premium Wrapped in Tan Leather with Vertical and V-Shaped Stitch Patterns, Tan Alcantara Inserts, and Piping

Middle Row Seats: Exmoor Puma Premium with Matching Details to Front Seats

Load Area Seats: Four Inward-Facing Jump Seats with Vertical Stitching and Alcantara Inserts

Materials and Finishes

Leather: Relicate Apache (Tan), Kalamata (Brown), and Alcantara (Tan Seat Accents)

Carpet: German Square Weave in Natural Tone with Tan Leather Edging on Carpet Mats

Wood Flooring: Custom French Oak in Chevron Pattern with Cream Caulking and

Satin Finish in Cargo Area

Dashboard and Console

Dash: Puma-Style Wrapped in Tan Leather

Center Console: Custom with Rear A/C, Tan Leather Wrapping, and Wood Paneling

Gauges: Vintage Custom Panel with Tan Leather-Wrapped Backing

Billet Metal Buttons: Custom Switch Panels for Auxiliary Lights, Hazards, Rear Wiper/Washer, and Central Locking

Technology

Radio: Sony Halo Touchscreen with CarPlay and Bluetooth

Speakers: Premium Infinity Kappa Series with Active Subwoofer

Cameras: Rearview Mirror with Live-Feed Camera and Backup Camera

Sensors: Blind spot, Backup, and TPMS

Other Features: Automatic Headlights, Remote Start, Central Locking, Power Windows, 4 USB Ports, and Rear A/C



About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads" whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

