Martinrea International Inc. Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report





TORONTO, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report on March 6, 2025.

“As a Company, we recognize in order to ‘Leave It Better,’ we need to focus on creative and innovative approaches to sustainability,” said Pat D’Eramo, CEO. “Our team continues to drive advancements in product development, manufacturing efficiencies and technology implementation, ensuring we adapt to an ever-evolving industry while creating a more sustainable future.”

“Our commitment to ‘Making People’s Lives Better’ is at the core of everything we do,” said Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman. “This year’s Sustainability Report highlights the progress we have made and the direct results of our people’s dedication in integrating sustainability across our operations.”

The 2024 Sustainability Report highlights various achievements and accomplishments, including:

In 2022, we set a long-term target to reduce our absolute carbon emissions by 35% by 2035, reinforcing our dedication to environmental responsibility and emissions reduction.

We continue expanding our renewable energy efforts by installing onsite solar panels at our facilities. This initiative helps lower our carbon footprint and supports our transition to sustainable operations.

We were honored with the 2024 APEX Award for Publication Excellence in recognition of our 2023 Sustainability Report. This award highlights our dedication to transparency and producing high-quality content showcasing our sustainability initiatives.

83% of our locations now divert more than 90% of all waste from landfills, making significant progress in our company-wide Zero Landfill initiative.

We have reduced our absolute carbon by 17% and carbon intensity (carbon emissions relative to sales) by 36% since our 2019 baseline. This milestone further demonstrates our continuous efforts to lower emissions.

We have achieved a 23% reduction in energy intensity (energy consumption relative to sales) since our 2019 baseline, showcasing the effectiveness of our energy optimization initiatives.

We were named one of Canada’s Most Responsible Companies for Sustainability by Newsweek. This selection is based on 30 key performance indicators and a corporate social responsibility reputation survey.

Our Accident Frequency Rate has improved by 55% since 2019, with a 10% improvement over last year. This progress underscores our ongoing focus on employee health and workplace safety.

