XLASERLAB Launches X1 & X1 Pro 4-in-1 Laser Welding Machine on Kickstarter

Surpassed $1 Million on Kickstarter in 36 Hours, Now Exceeding $3 Million

New York, NY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In precision manufacturing and metal processing, efficiency, accuracy, and versatility are critical. Xphotonics introduces the XLASERLAB X1/X1Pro, a 4-in-1 solution integrating welding, cutting, cleaning, and rust removal with outstanding performance and user-friendly operation. Since launching on Kickstarter, it surpassed $1 million within 36 hours and has now exceeded $3 million, drawing significant industry attention.

A High-Efficiency Welding Solution for Professionals and Manufacturers

Designed for engineers, metalworkers, repair specialists, and DIY enthusiasts, the XLASERLAB X1/X1Pro delivers high precision, rapid welding speeds, and exceptional reliability. The X1 and X1Pro models feature 460W and 700W laser power, respectively, achieving welding and cutting speeds five to ten times faster than traditional TIG welding, significantly enhancing productivity.

Key Features and Benefits

· 4-in-1 Multifunctional System – Integrates welding, cutting, cleaning, and rust removal to streamline operations and reduce costs.

– Integrates welding, cutting, cleaning, and rust removal to streamline operations and reduce costs. · Ultra-Efficient Welding – Enables precise, clean, and spatter-free welding, capable of handling ultra-thin 0.2mm metal without burn-through.

– Enables precise, clean, and spatter-free welding, capable of handling ultra-thin 0.2mm metal without burn-through. · Wide Material Compatibility – Suitable for stainless steel, carbon steel, aluminum, brass, and copper, making it ideal for automotive repair, metal fabrication, and DIY projects.

– Suitable for stainless steel, carbon steel, aluminum, brass, and copper, making it ideal for automotive repair, metal fabrication, and DIY projects. · User-Friendly Design – Simple dial adjustments and lightweight construction ensure ease of operation.

– Simple dial adjustments and lightweight construction ensure ease of operation. · Advanced Cooling System – Air-cooled technology maintains stable performance in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 40°C.

– Air-cooled technology maintains stable performance in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 40°C. · Enhanced Safety – Focused laser beam minimizes spatter, improving safety with proper protective measures.

Endorsed by Industry Experts and Influential Reviewers

The XLASERLAB series has gained recognition from industry professionals and received high praise from leading technology reviewers, underscoring its exceptional performance, efficiency, and return on investment.

Joshua De Lisle (243K Subscribers):

"As you've seen, the XLASERLAB X1/X1Pro is five to ten times faster than TIG welding. A typical TIG welder earns around £35 per hour, so increasing production output by at least five times makes this a clear winner. If I were a full-time TIG welder, I wouldn’t hesitate to purchase one because the return on investment is substantial."

Hacksmith Industries (1.53M Subscribers):

"The XLASERLAB X1 Pro has completely exceeded my expectations. With this machine, anyone can achieve solid welds. It can be used by hand or mounted on devices like the ArcDroid CNC, and now I can cut sheet metal up to 3mm thick. For those who spend time restoring old equipment, the cleaning mode effortlessly removes rust. Overall, this machine is highly impressive."

These expert reviews highlight the efficiency, precision, and cost-effectiveness of XLASERLAB, setting a new standard in metalworking technology.

Official Facebook Community – Dedicated Support and Engagement

Xphotonics has established an active professional community focused on technical discussions, experience sharing, and user support. The official Facebook group now has over 2,700 active members who actively respond to inquiries, provide guidance, and engage with users. Whether discussing technical challenges or sharing practical usage insights, the group fosters an environment of collaboration and support.

Facebook Group: Xlaserlab Community

Over $3 Million Raised on Kickstarter – A New Era in Metal Welding

The XLASERLAB X1/X1Pro is more than a welding tool—it is a high-efficiency, precision-engineered, and user-friendly solution that significantly enhances workflow, improves fabrication quality, and saves substantial time.

With the Kickstarter campaign surpassing $3 million, the project has garnered global attention and is reshaping expectations for metal welding technology.

Kickstarter Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/16159264/xlaser-the-ultimate-4-in-1-laser-welding-revolution

About Xphotonics

Founded in 2017, Xphotonics specializes in laser technology research and application, providing high-performance metal processing solutions worldwide. Its product line includes high-power fiber-coupled semiconductor lasers and portable laser welding systems, with the XLASERLAB X1/X1Pro as the latest flagship product aimed at making industrial-grade laser processing technology more accessible.

Official Website: www.xlaserlab.com

Leo Liu info (at) xlaserlab.com

