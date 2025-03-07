LIS Technologies Inc. Joins the Nuclear Energy Institute to Promote the Growth of Nuclear Energy in the United States and Globally

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it has joined the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), a leading policy organization in support of the nuclear energy industry in the United States and abroad.

“We are pleased to join the Nuclear Energy Institute and to support its network of industry voices,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and President of LIS Technologies Inc. “The network brings together some of the most essential industry members and regulators, helping to guide the nuclear energy industry in the United States and abroad. It is a great opportunity to share our knowledge with the organization in support of the development of a robust fuel supply chain that will be crucial to the sustainable development of an advanced nuclear energy industry in the U.S.”

The Nuclear Energy Institute is the leading policy organization for the nuclear energy industry, representing hundreds of companies and organizations worldwide. NEI works with policymakers, industry stakeholders, and the public to advocate for the safe, reliable, and efficient use of nuclear technologies, supporting emissions-free electricity generation and driving innovation across the nuclear sector.

“The Nuclear Energy Institute is one of the foremost professional networks for nuclear researchers, engineers and professionals,” said Christo Liebenberg, Chief Executive Officer of LIS Technologies Inc. “We are delighted to become a part of this extensive network and help supplement its expertise with our own experience in the nuclear fuel supply chain, and specifically in regards to uranium enrichment.”

About the Nuclear Energy Institute.

The Nuclear Energy Institute is the policy organization of the nuclear technologies industry, based in Washington, D.C. Founded in 1994, it features hundreds of members and, with their involvement, develops policy on key legislative and regulatory issues affecting the industry. With a mission to promote the use and growth of nuclear energy through efficient operations and effective policy, NEI is the unified voice of the nuclear energy industry on various policy and technical issues.

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. (Laser Isotope Separation Technologies) was selected as one of six domestic companies by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIS Technologies be able to make realistic economic predictions for a Commercial Facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

