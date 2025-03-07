THSYU Launches New Cryptocurrency Exchange in France with Advanced Security and High-Speed Trading

DENVER, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thsyu CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED today announced the official launch of THSYU, a new cryptocurrency exchange in France that combines military-grade security features with high-performance trading capabilities. This strategic market entry responds to growing demand for secure, efficient crypto trading platforms in the European market.





In the midst of a global cryptocurrency boom, the security and efficiency of trading platforms have become top concerns for investors. THSYU addresses these concerns by implementing cutting-edge technology and providing an unrivaled user experience specifically designed for French users.

Ironclad Security: Protection for Digital Assets

Recent years have seen crypto exchanges plagued by hacking scandals and asset thefts, shaking investor trust. THSYU counters this with military-grade encryption and a multi-layer cold storage system designed to keep hackers at bay. The platform also boasts a real-time AI monitoring system that flags and halts suspicious activity within milliseconds. A Paris-based early adopter noted, "I finally feel safe leaving significant funds on an exchange—THSYU lets me sleep soundly." In a crypto world starved for trust, this security pledge is a significant advancement.

Lightning-Fast Trades: Maximizing Profit Opportunities

For crypto traders, timing is everything. THSYU's trading engine can handle up to 1 million transactions per second—far surpassing industry norms. Whether Bitcoin is soaring or Ethereum is crashing, THSYU ensures orders execute instantly, leaving no profit window unclaimed. A French trader shared, "I snagged a new coin's debut on THSYU—the speed was unreal." This efficiency gives French investors an edge in the global crypto marketplace.

Tailored for France: A Localized Crypto Experience

THSYU isn't just another generic global platform—it's specifically focused on France. Beyond offering euro trading pairs and French-language support, the exchange is set to partner with local French banks for seamless fiat deposits and withdrawals. Even more striking, THSYU vows to comply with the EU's strictest financial regulations, aiming to set a gold standard for legitimacy. For French investors wary of regulatory gray zones, this provides added confidence.

As the global crypto market continues to evolve in 2025, France—despite its economic prowess—has shown potential for increased crypto adoption. THSYU's arrival fills a market gap with its combination of security, speed, and localization. The platform is now open for registration at www.thsyu.com.

Contact Information：

Jessica Green

Chief Operating Officer

Thsyu CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED

Address:1670 Broadway, Denver, CO 80202, US

Email:jessica.green@thsyu.com

Website: www.thsyu.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd4d9eb7-b691-458a-a62c-280a53c44060

