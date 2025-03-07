Inspired to Provide Virtual Sports via the Altenar Sportsbook

NEW YORK, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, today announced a partnership with Altenar, a sports betting software provider delivering “best in class” solutions for licensed operators. This collaboration will integrate Inspired’s Virtual Sports products into Altenar’s sportsbook platform, making diverse Inspired Virtuals Sports content available for the first time to Altenar’s customers.

Altenar, known for supplying cutting edge services ranging from “software only” to a fully managed sportsbook to its customers in over 30 countries, has recently expanded its presence in South America, including Peru and Brazil.

"We are excited to launch our Virtual Sports with Altenar. Their global sportsbook platform enables us to seamlessly integrate our Virtual Sports offering with their sports betting technology. We are confident that this partnership will enhance Altenar's sportsbook services and diversify their offerings in new and exciting ways, leveraging Inspired’s exciting collaborations with major sporting leagues within our Virtual Sports division. Together, we are opening new revenue streams for operators with Inspired’s Virtual Sports," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired.

“Altenar is excited to join forces with Inspired to bring their award-winning Virtual Sports products to the Altenar sportsbook platform,” said Antonis Karakousis, Director of Operations of Altenar. “This partnership showcases the versatility of the Altenar platform. We are thrilled to launch Inspired’s Virtual Sports products with our partners, enhancing our sportsbook offering with the very best in Virtual Sports technology.”

Inspired's multi-award-winning Virtual Sports are popular worldwide, appealing to a wide variety of players through more than 40,000 retail channels and 100+ websites in 35 countries. To find out more about Inspired’s Virtuals, visit: https://inseinc.com/virtuals/.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

About Altenar

Founded in 2011, Altenar is a leading turnkey sportsbook provider committed to meeting the unique needs of its clients. Renowned for its flexibility and customer-centric approach, Altenar specialises in customising solutions to new markets, audiences, and requirements. With a focus on building enduring partnerships, Altenar aims to be the most partner-oriented iGaming software provider in the industry. For more information, visit www.altenar.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

IR@inseinc.com

+1 646 277 1285

For Press and Sales

inspiredsales@inseinc.com

