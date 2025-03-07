PDS Biotech Initiates VERSATILE-003 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Versamune® HPV in HPV16-Positive Head and Neck Cancer

First-ever HPV16-positive head and neck cancer Phase 3 clinical trial

PRINCETON, N.J., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB) (“PDS Biotech” or the “Company”), a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers, today announced the initiation of the VERSATILE-003 Phase 3 clinical trial. The trial is now open to patient enrollment.

“We are thrilled to share that the first trial site has been initiated and activation of additional clinical sites continues,” said Frank Bedu-Addo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of PDS Biotech. “Considering the strength and durability of the clinical responses in our VERSATILE-002 study, we are pleased to get this registrational trial underway. We are confident in the potential of our innovative combination therapy to improve patient outcomes and enhance the standard of care.”

VERSATILE-003 is a global, multi-center, randomized, controlled and open-label Phase 3 pivotal trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Versamune® HPV in combination with pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment for recurrent/metastatic HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (“HNSCC”). The trial is designed to enroll approximately 350 patients into either the investigational arm or into a control arm receiving pembrolizumab alone at a 2:1 ratio. The primary endpoint is overall survival, and secondary endpoints include objective response rate, progression free survival, disease control rate and duration of response. Katharine Price, M.D., Associate Professor of Oncology, Head and Neck Disease Group, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center will serve as the trial’s Principal Investigator.

“Advancing into Phase 3 is a significant milestone in our mission to improve treatment options for patients with HPV16-positive recurrent/metastatic HNSCC,” noted Kirk Shepard, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of PDS Biotech. “We are optimistic about the potential of Versamune® HPV in combination with pembrolizumab to enhance immune response and deliver meaningful clinical benefits.”

Versamune® HPV is an HPV-specific T cell stimulating immunotherapy delivered subcutaneously that has shown the potential to stimulate high levels of HPV16-specific CD8+ and CD4+ T cells within patients by activating multiple immune pathways. Based on data from the VERSATILE-002 Phase 2, open-label, multicenter trial, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Versamune® HPV Fast Track designation, making it eligible for Priority Review at the time of Biologics License Application (BLA) submission. For more information on VERSATILE-003, visit ClinicalTrials.gov (Identifier: NCT06790966).

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology is a late-stage immunotherapy company focused on transforming how the immune system targets and kills cancers. The Company has initiated a pivotal clinical trial to advance its lead program in advanced HPV16-positive head and neck squamous cell cancers. PDS Biotech’s lead investigational targeted immunotherapy Versamune® HPV is being developed in combination with a standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor, and also in a triple combination including PDS01ADC, an IL-12 fused antibody drug conjugate (ADC), and a standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor.

