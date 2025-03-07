North America’s Rising Role in the Microirrigation Systems Industry Boom: Leading the Next Wave of Irrigation Innovation

Delray Beach, FL, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microirrigation systems market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, with its market size anticipated to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2028, up from USD 11.3 billion in 2023. This expansion, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, is driven by the efficient usage of water resources in drought conditions, higher yield production, and cost-effectiveness. Emerging economies, where agriculture remains a primary occupation, are expected to contribute significantly to this growth. Additionally, support from public and private sectors worldwide is further fueling market expansion.

Opportunity: Sustainable Agricultural Practices

In recent years, numerous global food companies have implemented measures to market their products as sustainably produced. This trend has not only been profitable for these companies but has also enhanced the market share of microirrigation systems. These systems enable companies to ensure that raw materials are produced sustainably by reducing water consumption, limiting environmental degradation, and preventing water table depletion.

Agricultural and food companies operate on large scales, either through their farms or through contract farming with small-scale farmers. In contract farming, companies often provide essential equipment such as drips and sprinklers to resource-poor farmers. This practice helps in maintaining the production of crops with desired characteristics while ensuring environmental sustainability, presenting a lucrative opportunity for the microirrigation systems market.

North America: A Key Growth Region

North America is expected to be the second-fastest growing region for microirrigation systems between 2023 and 2028. The region has been a significant consumer of these systems, particularly drip irrigation. Given the environmental and economic importance of freshwater resources, concerns over water allotment in midwestern states have prompted small farmers in the US to gradually adopt microirrigation technologies.

Key players in the North American market include Lindsay Corporation (US), Nelson Irrigation (US), Rain Bird Corporation (US), T-L Irrigation (US), and The Toro Company (US). These companies are focusing on innovative product developments, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansion of existing facilities to enhance their market share. The evolving industry ecosystem and increasing demand for microirrigation systems are expected to drive further growth in the region.

Make an Inquiry to Address your Specific Business Needs

Fastest-Growing Segments in Microirrigation Systems

Micro-Sprinkler Systems

Micro-sprinklers are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment within the microirrigation market during the forecast period. These systems ensure uniform water distribution across fields or gardens and can be strategically placed to cover specific areas or individual plants. By functioning at lower pressures and flow rates compared to traditional sprinklers, micro-sprinkler systems reduce energy requirements for water pumping. Their precision and efficiency make them an attractive choice for optimizing water usage and promoting healthy plant growth.

Plantation Crops

The plantation crops segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application within the microirrigation market. Major plantation crops such as tea, coffee, and cocoa are widely cultivated due to their high yield per unit area. These crops are carefully managed to maximize production and ensure soil fertility through sustainable practices like mulching, terracing, and contour plowing. As plantation crops require consistent and efficient irrigation, the adoption of microirrigation systems in this segment is anticipated to rise rapidly.

Industrial Users

Industrial users represent the fastest-growing consumer segment in the microirrigation market. With increasing concerns over environmental sustainability, many industries are adopting eco-friendly practices, including microirrigation systems, to minimize water waste, reduce fertilizer and pesticide runoff, and enhance resource efficiency. Technological advancements have further enabled remote monitoring and control of these systems, allowing businesses to manage irrigation parameters through mobile or computer-based applications. This remote accessibility improves operational efficiency, making microirrigation an appealing option for companies with large or geographically dispersed agricultural operations.

The microirrigation systems market is poised for substantial growth due to the rising need for efficient water management in agriculture, technological advancements, and increased adoption of sustainable practices by global food companies and industries. With North America emerging as a key growth region and segments such as micro-sprinklers, plantation crops, and industrial users driving demand, the market offers vast opportunities for investment and innovation. As more agricultural and industrial players recognize the benefits of microirrigation, the sector is expected to play a pivotal role in ensuring sustainable and profitable agricultural production worldwide.

Top Microirrigation System Providers: Industry Leaders to Watch

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India)

Nelson Irrigation (US)

Rain Bird Corporation (US)

The Toro Company (US)

Finolex Plasson (India)

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

Netafim (Israel)

Rivulis (Israel)

HUNTER INDUSTRIES (US)

Antelco (Australia)

T-L Irrigation (US)

Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel)

Irritec S.p.A (Italy)

Get Custom Data to Solve Your Business Challenges

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Visit Our Website: www.marketsandmarkets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.