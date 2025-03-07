Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule and MEC Sipho Hlomuka commemorate World Obesity Day, 7 Mar

Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, and KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka will tomorrow, Friday 07 March commemorate World obesity day 2025 at Northbury Park Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg.World obesity day encourages practical solutions to help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight, undertake proper treatment, and reverse the obesity crisis, particularly amongst learners of school going age

World obesity day encourages practical solutions to help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight, undertake proper treatment, and reverse the obesity crisis.

Members of the media are invited to attend and report on the commemoration as follows:

Part 1: Fun-walk, Physical activities and various health services

Venue: Northbury Park Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg.

Time: 08h00

Date: Friday 07 March 2025

Part 2: Formal Programme and addressed by Deputy Minister and MEC

Venue: Northbury Park Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg.

Time: 11h30

Date: Friday 07 March 2025

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546

#GovZAUpdates