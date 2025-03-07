Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule and MEC Sipho Hlomuka commemorate World Obesity Day, 7 Mar
Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, and KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka will tomorrow, Friday 07 March commemorate World obesity day 2025 at Northbury Park Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg.World obesity day encourages practical solutions to help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight, undertake proper treatment, and reverse the obesity crisis, particularly amongst learners of school going age
Members of the media are invited to attend and report on the commemoration as follows:
Part 1: Fun-walk, Physical activities and various health services
Venue: Northbury Park Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg.
Time: 08h00
Date: Friday 07 March 2025
Part 2: Formal Programme and addressed by Deputy Minister and MEC
Venue: Northbury Park Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg.
Time: 11h30
Date: Friday 07 March 2025
Media enquiries:
Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell: 083 580 8275
Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer
Cell: 066 302 1533
Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer
Cell: 081 758 1546
