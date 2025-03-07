Submit Release
News Search

There were 748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,238 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule and MEC Sipho Hlomuka commemorate World Obesity Day, 7 Mar

Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, and KZN Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka will tomorrow, Friday 07 March commemorate World obesity day 2025 at Northbury Park Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg.World obesity day encourages practical solutions to help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight, undertake proper treatment, and reverse the obesity crisis, particularly amongst learners of school going age

World obesity day encourages practical solutions to help people achieve and maintain a healthy weight, undertake proper treatment, and reverse the obesity crisis.

Members of the media are invited to attend and report on the commemoration as follows:

Part 1: Fun-walk, Physical activities and various health services

Venue: Northbury Park Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg.
Time: 08h00
Date: Friday 07 March 2025
Part 2: Formal Programme and addressed by Deputy Minister and MEC

Venue: Northbury Park Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg.
Time: 11h30
Date: Friday 07 March 2025

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell:  083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer 
Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer 
Cell: 081 758 1546

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule and MEC Sipho Hlomuka commemorate World Obesity Day, 7 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more