Digital Marketing Expert Nemtcev Highlights Popular Perfume Choices for Women on International Women’s Day in the UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As International Women’s Day approaches, demand for perfumes in the UAE continues to rise, with fragrances remaining one of the most sought-after gifts. According to Big Lab Digital Agency, an analysis of search trends and sales from major online retailers reveals that this year, women in the UAE are gravitating towards luxury, romantic, and versatile perfumes.“March 8 is one of the peak sales periods for perfumes in the UAE,” says Iurii Nemtcev, SEO expert and CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency. “In recent weeks, we have observed a surge in search queries related to selecting perfumes as gifts. Among the most popular brands are Versace perfume , Calvin Klein, Valentino, as well as Dior, Chanel, and Yves Saint Laurent, which consistently lead holiday sales.”Timeless Fragrances: The Appeal of Classic ScentsConsumers are increasingly opting for versatile perfumes suitable for everyday wear and all occasions. One of the most in-demand brands in this segment remains Calvin Klein perfume “We continue to see strong interest in light, fresh, and versatile scents that are perfect for both work and leisure. This is why Calvin Klein and Burberry continue to rank highly leading up to March 8,” says Nemtcev.Fragrances featuring white florals, citrus, and musk are often seen as a safe yet stylish gift choice, as they suit a wide range of preferences.Romantic Fragrances Remain a Top ChoiceIn addition to classic scents, shoppers are actively looking for sophisticated and elegant compositions, often chosen as gifts for a loved one. Among the most favored brands, Valentino perfume remains a top choice, along with Lancôme, Givenchy, and Carolina Herrera.“Refined and feminine fragrances are the go-to choice for those looking to give something truly special. Valentino, Lancôme, and Givenchy offer collections that embody elegance and romance, making them particularly desirable for International Women’s Day,” adds Nemtcev.Luxury Perfumes: A Statement Gift for Special OccasionsLuxury fragrances remain highly sought after during the holiday season, with Versace, Dior, Chanel, and Yves Saint Laurent among the most searched-for brands, thanks to their signature compositions and premium reputation.“We see that before March 8, consumers prefer luxury perfumes as they are considered a classic gift. Premium brands such as Versace, Dior, Chanel, and YSL consistently top search queries during the holiday season,” notes Nemtcev.Many consumers opt for long-lasting oriental and floral compositions, which are associated with sophistication and exclusivity.Growth in Online Perfume Sales Ahead of Women’s DayAccording to Big Lab Digital Agency, in the weeks leading up to March 8, online perfume sales in the UAE have increased, with search demand rising by 25%.“More consumers are turning to online shopping to avoid the crowds in malls. We have observed a significant rise in searches related to purchasing perfumes online and fast gift delivery. This confirms that e-commerce is becoming the primary channel for fragrance purchases during the holiday season,” concludes Nemtcev.About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab Digital Agency is a leading Dubai-based digital marketing company, specializing in SEO, digital strategy, and web development. The agency helps e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, and beauty brands grow their online presence by leveraging data, analytics, and AI-driven technologies to boost sales and brand visibility.

