Liquid Egg Market to Surpass $6.4 Billion by 2034 as Cage-Free Liquid Eggs Gain Popularity

Production of Liquid Egg Products Increasing in Tandem with Growing Demand for High-Protein Foods: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently updated industry report published by Fact.MR, the global liquid egg market reached US$ 4.2 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034.

More consumers are gradually shifting away from fat and cholesterol in favor of more health-conscious foods. Consumers prefer liquid egg white products over other products with lower protein content because they contain both water and a high protein content. Since manufacturers are eager to satisfy the growing demand for foods rich in protein, liquid egg production is increasing at a moderate pace.

To improve the functionality of their products, producers of liquid eggs are also focusing on the introduction of new models. Since liquid eggs are thought to be safer and more nutrient-dense than shell eggs, their popularity has grown over the past few years. The foodservice industry uses a lot of egg products in its daily operations, and there is growing demand for liquid eggs since they are a more convenient and straightforward option while preparing several end-food products.

Key Takeaways from Liquid Egg Market Study

The global liquid egg market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to touch US$ 6.4 billion by the end of 2034.

Sales of liquid eggs in the United States are set to reach US$ 400 million in 2024.

China is set to account for a 48.9% market share in East Asia in 2024.

The market in Japan is expected to reach a size of US$ 300 million in 2024.

The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.

“Health-conscious consumers are seeking liquid egg white for their high protein and low-calorie benefits. This is driving market growth as manufacturers respond with new, nutritionally superior, and safe products,” states a Fact.MR analyst.





Key Market Players Driving the Liquid Egg Industry

The key businesses driving the Liquid Egg Industry are Global Food Group BV; Rose Acre Farms; Ready Egg Products Ltd.; Bumble Hole Foods Limited; Nest Fresh Eggs Inc.; Cargill, Inc..; Ovostar Union NV; NewburgEgg Corp.; Vanderpol’s Eggs Ltd.; Michael Foods Inc.; Sysco Corporation; Cargill Inc.; Global Food Group Inc.; Rose Acre Farms.

Vital Role of Liquid Egg Ingredients in Improving Texture and Quality of Shampoos

Since liquid whole eggs are beneficial to the skin, they are an essential component of personal care and cosmetic products. Egg yolk components are acknowledged as important biochemicals in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.

Phospholipids and phosphatidylcholine make up the bulk of the lipids in eggs. Phospholipids are used in pharmaceuticals as opposed to phosphatidylcholine, which is used in cosmetics. More and more liquid egg ingredients are being used in shampoo production to improve the texture of the hair and the shampoo itself.

Competitive Landscape in the Liquid Egg Market

Leading companies in the liquid egg industry are prioritizing innovative packaging, enhanced product quality, and tailored egg product formulations to maintain a competitive edge.

In May 2021, Cal-Maine Foods acquired River Valley Egg Farm shares from Rose Acre Farms. Previously, River Valley operated as a joint venture between the two companies.

To ensure high-quality egg products, Nest Fresh Eggs has earned multiple certifications, including kosher, USDA organic, non-GMO, cage-free, American Humane, and Humane Farm Animal Care.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the liquid egg market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges insights into the liquid market based on product (whole eggs, egg white, egg yolks, scrambled mix), form (frozen, refrigerated), source (conventional, organic, cage-free), application (food industry, biotechnology, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals & dietary supplements, animal nutrition), and sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail stores), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

