First Annual Duck Boat Pull to Benefit Youth Sports Programming

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is thrilled to announce the first annual Duck Boat Pull, set to take place on Saturday, April 12 at Boston Common. This one-of-a-kind fundraiser, hosted in partnership with Boston Duck Tours, will challenge teams of 10 to race against the clock as they pull a 21,000-pound duck boat across a designated course on Boston Common—all in support of Boston’s free youth sports and fitness programs.

“This first-of-its-kind event is a great opportunity for community to come together and participate in a competition that’s so uniquely Boston,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We’re grateful to our amazing Parks and Recreation team and partners for constantly innovating in creating family-friendly, engaging activities for our residents.”

Teams of 10 participants ages 16 and up will compete to pull one of Boston’s iconic duck boats across the finish line in the fastest time. In order to participate, each team is required to make a $1,000 donation, $100 per person, which will go directly toward funding Boston Parks and Recreation’s free youth sports programs. These programs include leagues, tournaments, and fitness initiatives that foster healthy lifestyles and provide opportunities for young people to stay active. In 2024, these free programs served over 20,000 young people in Boston.

“We’re excited to bring the community together for our first ever Duck Boat Pull,” said Interim Boston Parks and Recreation Commissioner. “Not only will participants have a blast competing in this unforgettable experience, but every pull directly supports vital youth sports programs that keep our kids healthy, active, and engaged in their communities.”

Award-winning WCVB Channel 5 sports reporter and producer Alexis Beckett will emcee the Duck Boat Pull, bringing her energy and expertise to the event. Residents can get involved by forming a team, becoming a sponsor, or joining the festivities on April 12 to cheer on the competitors and be part of the excitement.

To register your team, select a Team Captain and visit boston.gov/duck-boat-pull. The registration deadline is March 26, 2025 and teams are encouraged to sign up early to guarantee their spot.

Businesses and organizations can also get involved by sponsoring the event. Sponsors who sign up by March 21, 2025, will have their logos prominently displayed in event materials and signage. For more information or sponsorship inquiries, please contact Tiffany Clark at Tiffany.Clark@boston.gov or (617) 233-2305.

Don't miss out on this exciting challenge, register today and help support Boston's youth sports community!

