Minister Dion George on forestry and fishing contributing to GDP growth

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, today welcomed the vital role of the forestry and fishing sectors in driving South Africa’s economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2024. According to Statistics South Africa’s data, released on 4 March 2025, the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.6% in Q4, rebounding from a slight dip in the previous quarter. The agriculture, forestry, and fishing industry—the top performer across all sectors—surged by 17.2%, adding 0.4 percentage points to this growth, with forestry and fishing under Minister George’s leadership playing a key role.

“We can pause to welcome this economic growth as a green shoot of progress under the Government of National Unity,” said Minister George. “Our forestry and fishing sectors, as part of the top-performing agriculture industry, are proving their worth—delivering real value through sustainable practices and smart policies that boost growth, create jobs, and protect our natural resources.” This standout performance outshone contributions from sectors like finance (0.3 points) and trade (0.2 points) relative to their scale.

For 2024, South Africa’s GDP grew by 0.6%, with forestry and fishing providing a steady anchor amid economic pressures. However, Minister George stressed that much more needs to be done. “This is a solid step, but it’s not enough,” he said. “Our growth must outpace population growth to lift more South Africans out of poverty and into opportunity—and that requires pushing forestry, fishing, and the broader economy harder and faster.”

Positioning the Q4 result as a foundation, Minister George outlined his goals: “Under the GNU, we’re building momentum. I want these sectors to deliver even greater economic gains, more jobs, and thriving communities.” He thanked the foresters, fishers, and Department staff, adding, “Together, we’re setting the stage for a future where forestry and fishing don’t just add to GDP—they drive prosperity and sustainability for all.”

The Minister concluded with a pledge: “This green shoot is just the beginning. We’re committed to doing much more, ensuring South Africa’s growth opens doors for every citizen.”

