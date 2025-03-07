National Consumer Commission launches World Consumer Rights Day commemoration, 10 Mar
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has again partnered with the Competition Commission, Mpumalanga Department of Economic Development and Tourism, and various regulatory bodies, under the umbrella of the Consumer Protection Forum (CPF), to commemorate World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD). Activities this year, under the theme of Empowering Consumers – Balancing Rights with Ethical Business Practices, will include a breakfast with business leaders in Mbombela, site visits to automotive dealerships in the Mbombela area and surrounds, as well as a seminar with students to raise awareness of consumer rights.
WCRD is an annual event celebrated globally on 15 March and dedicated to raising awareness about consumer rights and promoting fair practices in the marketplace.
Members of the media are invited to the 2025 WCRD Media Launch as follows:
Date: 10 March 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: Ronnie Mameopa Media Centre, GCIS - Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Tshwane
To RSVP, please contact:
Phetho Ntaba
Media Manager National Consumer Commission
Cell: 082 809 2031
E-mail: P.Ntaba@thencc.org.za
Thomas Msiza
Mpumalanga Department of Economic Development and Tourism
Cell: 079 500 0137
Email: tmsiza@mpg.gov.za
Siyabulela Makunga
Spokesperson Competition Commission
Cell: 067 421 9883
E-mail: SiyabulelaM@compcom.co.za
