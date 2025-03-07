Commission for Gender Equality launches Gender Terminology Booklets in Limpopo Province, 7 Mar

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in Limpopo will launch three booklets that contain translated gender terminologies in Sepedi, Tshivenda and Xitsonga. The Gender Terminology project is CGE’s flagship initiative to provide official gender terminologies in all South Africa’s official languages. Language is a critical tool in protecting gender rights and people’s dignity. The Gender Terminology project will empower people, communities, civil society, the public service and private sector, media and the broader education sector in understanding appropriate sexuality and gender terminologies in all official languages.

The development and sourcing of gender terminologies is a result of extensive consultations and collaborations with Pan South African Language Board (PANSALB) and the Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation: Language Services (Dept. SACR). Members of the media are invited to attend the launch event, which will be held as follows:



Date: 07 March 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Park Inn Hotel, Polokwane

RSVP: Javu Baloyi

Email: Javu@cge.org.za

Cell: 083 579 3306

