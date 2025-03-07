Sky Views Observatory Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Status, Contributing to Dubai’s Accessible Tourism Goals

IBCCES proudly recognizes Sky Views Observatory by Emaar Entertainment as a Certified Autism Center™

Sky Views Observatory is proud to contribute to Dubai's ambition to become a leading example of accessibility and inclusivity,” — Emaar Entertainment spokesperson

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards proudly recognizes Sky Views Observatory by Emaar Entertainment as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), solidifying the group’s commitment to inclusive and accessible entertainment experiences across their properties. The Certified Autism Center™ designation, granted by IBCCES, is awarded to organizations whose staff undergo extensive autism-specific training and certification. This program equips them with the knowledge and skills needed to better understand the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive guests, as well as their families, ultimately improving their overall experience and satisfaction.

“Sky Views Observatory is proud to contribute to Dubai's ambition to become a leading example of accessibility and inclusivity,” an Emaar Entertainment spokesperson said. “Achieving the Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects our ongoing dedication to providing exciting experiences for autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities. By prioritizing accessibility, we are playing an active role in shaping Dubai into one of the most accessible cities in the world, where everyone can explore, enjoy, and feel welcomed.”

By achieving the CAC™ designation, Sky Views Observatory is proud to help lead the way as part of a broader Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) initiative for Dubai to become the first Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) in the Eastern Hemisphere. The CAD designation is reserved for communities committed to providing inclusive and accessible experiences for all, with certified accommodations, recreation, and entertainment options throughout the city.

Sky Views Observatory, located 219.5 meters above Dubai, offers breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa and the city. In addition to its exciting experiences, Sky Views Observatory is fully equipped to support visitors with wheelchairs and other disabilities, ensuring an inclusive experience for all.

“We are incredibly proud to see Sky Views Observatory earn its Certified Autism Center™ designation,” shared Myron Pincomb, IBCCES CEO and Board Chairman. “By ensuring that all employees are equipped with the knowledge and skills to support autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities, Sky Views Observatory is setting a remarkable example for inclusivity. This commitment is an important step in Dubai’s journey to becoming the first Certified Autism Destination™ in the Eastern Hemisphere, and we commend the team at Sky Views Observatory for their leadership in making this vision a reality.”

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. More families and individuals are seeking out attractions that have completed a certification program through an accredited source. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts, autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com– free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



About Sky Views Observatory

At 219.5 meters above Dubai, the Sky Views Observatory features a stunning 25m-long glass floor where guests can enjoy exceptional views of the Burj Khalifa and the city, and can also admire them through a panoramic elevator with glass on 3 sides, and the Sky 52 restaurant. It also features an outdoor glass slide propelling visitors from level 53 at 219.5 m to level 52 at 215.5 m while enclosed in a transparent glass tube.

Media Contact:

IBCCES

Myron Pincomb

CEO and Board Chairman, IBCCES

+1 904 608 0493

myron@ibcces.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.