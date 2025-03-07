Prometheus Energetics to Establish an Approximate 550 Acre Solid Rocket Motor and Munitions Production Facility in Indiana as Part of DOD’s Munitions Campus Pilot Program Led by the American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation

Construction on the campus in Bloomfield, Indiana to begin in the second half of 2025

BLOOMFIELD, Ind., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation (ACMI) and Prometheus Energetics (Prometheus), a U.S.-based merchant supplier of solid rocket motors (SRMs) established through a new corporation between Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS) and RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., today announced an agreement to build a new energetics, SRM and munitions production facility in Bloomfield, Indiana. Prometheus’ 550-acre headquarters and production facility will leverage shared equipment and services from the Department of Defense (DOD) Munitions Campus Program, awarded to ACMI Federal, and will be built on the campus near Crane Army Ammunition Activity and Naval Surface Warfare Center - Crane (Crane).

“Selecting this site for Prometheus’ headquarters and its energetics and solid rocket motor production facility is a strategic move to leverage cutting-edge technology and proximity to key government and defense facilities as well as funding from the Munitions Campus Program led by ACMI,” said Dave Carter, Kratos Defense & Rocket Support Services Division President. “We are eager to contribute to growth within this innovative ecosystem and push the boundaries of SRM manufacturing and technology.”

“As the U.S. based subsidiary of Rafael, this day is a huge milestone for us. This collaboration is set to redefine the possibilities within the U.S. energetics industry, combining our respective strengths to deliver unmatched capabilities and solutions to the U.S. energetics supply chain," said Michael Lurie, CEO and President of Rafael USA. "We are excited to see the transformative impact this alliance will have on the U.S. armed services, adding an advanced and innovative supplier of SRMs to further support the needs for high-end air defense and precision guided missiles.”

Prometheus’ facility will serve as an anchor for the campus and will be attractive to multiple companies involved with the subcomponent supply chain. This campus and its capabilities will lower the barriers to entry for new startups into the segment while enabling established companies to rapidly test, refine, and collaborate on technologies, accessing shared resources that will allow more companies to achieve production at scale.

“We are thrilled to incorporate Prometheus into the Munitions Campus Program,” said Victor Boelscher, Head of Federal Programs at ACMI Federal. “This is a critical step in establishing a domestic nexus for national security supply chains and lowering barriers to entry for new manufacturers into the defense industrial base, while creating jobs right here at home.”

ACMI Federal previously won a $75 Million Munitions Campus Program contract to strengthen the munitions supply chain and increase collaboration between DOD and private companies. Since the award, ACMI’s real estate development team has been securing land parcels and partnering with local officials to prepare the campus for tenants. ACMI continues to work closely with prospective tenants to fully realize the DOD’s goals in a phased approach.

“This program is a watershed moment in integrating private sector innovation with public sector needs,” said Anthony Di Stasio, Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Resilience. “ACMI’s progress on the Munitions Campus Program is ideally timed to bring commercial companies into the DOD’s munitions supply chain, support scaled production, and re-establish America’s domestic industrial base.”

The Munitions Campus Program brings together tenants of different sizes and capabilities to support a more efficient operating model for segments of this critical supply chain. The resulting ecosystem benefits the campus tenants by fostering workforce development, providing scalable manufacturing facilities, and supporting the advancement of new manufacturing techniques for energetics, munitions, and other munitions-related defense applications.

“Forging partnerships with organizations attracted to the Munitions Campus is a key component of our modernization strategy,” said BG Ronnie Anderson, Commander, Joint Munitions Command. “I am excited about the opportunities and synergies these collaborations will foster, as they will enhance our ability to support our warfighters.”

This announcement of the first anchor tenant, Prometheus, is a major milestone in fully bringing the strategic vision of the DOD to life, specifically through the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Resilience (DASD(IBR)) via its Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization (MCEIP) Directorate, which is providing the government funding for the Munitions Campus Program.

The Prometheus facility will be situated at the campus, strategically located next to Crane, enhancing collaboration on defense technologies and ensuring efficient production and distribution of essential munitions. ACMI Federal signed a memorandum of understanding with Crane Army Ammunition Activity in 2024 to strengthen how the two organizations will work to bring together researchers, government agencies, and the private sector to solve complex challenges critical to national security and defense.

“Indiana boasts a robust defense ecosystem that is advancing innovation while providing critical support to the country’s national security initiatives,” said Ann Lathrop, chief strategy officer at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. “Prometheus Energetics’ new facility near NSWC Crane will be a significant boost to the state’s defense capabilities and technologies, propelling the industry forward while creating new career opportunities for Hoosiers and positively impacting overall economy and community of the Indiana Uplands region.”

“Greene County is extremely pleased to have been chosen for this new development. We look forward to working with everyone involved in this project,” said Nathan Abrams, President, Greene County Commissioners.

“Our region has a strong and growing focus on the defense industry, and this new joint venture highlights that commitment. Greene County is proud to collaborate on this project and looks forward to being a trusted partner every step of the way,” said Brianne Jerrels, Executive Director, Greene County Economic Development Corporation.

Construction is slated to commence on the campus in the second half of 2025, with the Prometheus facility opening in phases starting in 2027.



About ACMI

The American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation (ACMI) is committed to revitalizing the United States’ industrial base through strategic investments in emerging businesses in critical sectors. ACMI’s innovative and holistic approach, through its affiliates: ACMI Federal, ACMI Capital, and ACMI Properties, consolidates funding, resources, and expertise to close gaps in the American industrial base, enhance supply chain resiliency, and accelerate innovation. For more information about ACMI, visit www.acmigroup.com.

About Prometheus Energetics

Prometheus Energetics is a U.S.-based merchant supplier of solid rocket motors (SRMs) and energetics, established through a strategic joint venture between Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. and RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Headquartered in Indiana, Prometheus is dedicated to strengthening the U.S. defense industrial base by providing a resilient, competitive, and scalable domestic supply of SRMs. Leveraging Kratos’ expertise in hypersonic and advanced propulsion systems and RAFAEL’s combat-proven energetics technologies, Prometheus is expected to deliver ready-to-field, high-performance solutions to support critical missile systems for the U.S. and its allies. Learn more here.

About Crane

NSWC Crane is a naval laboratory and a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) with mission areas in Expeditionary Warfare, Strategic Missions and Electromagnetic Warfare. The warfare center is responsible for multi-domain, multi- spectral, full life cycle support of technologies and systems enhancing capability to today’s Warfighter.

About the Indiana Economic Development Corporation

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) is part of the broader State of Indiana’s Commerce Office created by Governor Mike Braun and is charged with growing the state economy, driving economic development, and helping businesses launch, grow and locate in the state. Governed by a board of directors chaired by Governor Mike Braun, the IEDC manages many initiatives, including workforce development, innovation and entrepreneurship resources, public infrastructure assistance and talent attraction and retention. For more information about the IEDC, visit iedc.in.gov.

About Greene County Economic Development Corporation

The mission of the Greene County Economic Development Corporation (GCEDC) is to enhance the quality of life for Greene County residents by fostering an environment that creates and retains jobs, increases the tax base, and promotes economic growth. GCEDC actively promotes programs that bring opportunities to businesses and entrepreneurs, supporting efforts to grow and retain the county’s population. For more information, visit insidegreenecounty.com.



Media Contact:

Karen Hamill

Communications Strategy Group

khamill@wearecsg.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.