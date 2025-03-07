Asia-Netherlands Water-Food Learning Week 2025

Description

The Asian Development Bank (ADB), in collaboration with the Netherlands Water Partnership (NWP), is organizing the 2025 Asia-Netherlands Water-Food Learning Week scheduled from 7 to 11 April 2025 in Utrecht, Netherlands. The Learning Week will promote dialogues and knowledge sharing between experts, policymakers, and practitioners from the Asia-Pacific region and The Netherlands following the theme, “Water for Food.” The sessions will discuss critical challenges and ways to ensure sustainable water and food security in the face of climate change, economic shocks, and demographic developments.

This event is jointly organized by ADB, Netherlands Water Partnership (NWP), Netherlands Food Partnership (NFP), Wageningen University & Research (WUR), and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), with support from the Government of the Netherlands through the Water Resilience Trust Fund (WRTF) under the Water Financing Partnership Facility (WFPF).

Objectives

The webinar aims to:

Establish a baseline of agro-water activities by identifying key stakeholders, ongoing initiatives, and integration opportunities within projects;

Explore innovative technologies to enhance agro-water management; and

Strengthen collaboration and networking among project teams, ADB staff, and experts.

How to register

The event is by invitation only.

Event organizers / partners

ADB