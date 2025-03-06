MPD Arrests Suspect in Three Northwest Burglary Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who broke into three businesses in the Third District and stole property.
On Thursday, March 6, 2025, between the hours of 2:38 a.m. and 4:05 a.m., the suspect forced entry into a business in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect broke into a cash register and took money. The suspect, 26-year-old Lorenzo Adams-Jenkins, of no fixed address, was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 25032155
Following the arrest, detectives linked the suspect to two additional burglary offenses that occurred last month in the Third District, listed below:
- On Thursday, February 20, 2025, at approximately 12:41 a.m. in the 3100 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest CCN: 25024894
- On Thursday, February 20, 2025, at approximately 3:00 a.m. in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest CCN: 25024779
In total, Adams-Jenkins was charged with three counts of Burglary Two and one count of Destruction of Property.
