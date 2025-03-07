NEXTGEN DIGITAL RESPONDS TO THE CREATION OF A STRATEGIC U.S. CRYPTO RESERVE

Fredericton, New Brunswick, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) (“NextGen” or the “Company”) reaffirms its commitment to democratizing access to digital assets amidst U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly signed executive order to establish a strategic bitcoin reserve. The reserve is expected to be capitalized with bitcoin owned by the federal government.

The establishment of a strategic cryptocurrency reserve marks a dramatic stance in the U.S. government’s policy stance on digital assets and has the potential to redefine the financial landscape in North America. President Trump’s executive order mandates a fulsome accounting of federal digital asset holdings and prohibits the sale of bitcoin from the reserve, positioning it as a permanent store of value.

“This decision marks an important turning point in the sector and is an acknowledgement of the growing importance of blockchain technology and digital assets in the global financial system,” said Alexander Tjiang, Interim CEO of NextGen. “These developments align with our long-term strategy of building a diversified digital asset and technology platform for public markets investors, and we look forward to continue executing on our business plan.”

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company currently operates e-commerce platform PCSections.com (“PCS”) and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called cloud AI hosting (“Cloud AI Hosting”). Both PCS and Cloud AI Hosting were developed in-house by NextGen. The Company also intends to democratize access to cryptocurrencies by providing investors with exposure to a diversified basket of digital assets through a regulated public vehicle. From time to time, the Company also intends to evaluate and acquire or develop other micro-technology platforms.

