Honored Attorney and Elder Law Expert Michael Ettinger of the Ettinger Law Firm Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Ettinger is a consummate professional who has been named among the top elder law attorneys by several media and authorities. He is recognized not only for his particular knowledge, but his ability to deal tactfully with families at a tender crossroads in their lives—when they are sick or aging, and looking for ways to protect themselves, their assets, and their family’s interests. He and his team handle all the minutiae that help people plan for disability and Medicaid, while keeping control of their assets. Everyone needs a plan, he notes, and it should be one that they understand.

“Elder Law estate planning is an extremely satisfying practice when done right. We can provide clients with gratification and peace of mind. By emphasizing trusts over wills, we help people preserve their assets from probate delays and expenses, while making sure all is not lost to nursing home costs or taxes.”

Michael Ettinger was admitted to the bar in 1980. He received two law degrees from McGill University in Canada, one in French Civil Law and one in English Common Law. He then, proceeded to obtain his Master of Laws degree from the prestigious London School of Economics. Mr. Ettinger chose the elder law specialty because of its human side. He has become a top attorney in that sector, establishing his firm in 1991, and currently has 12 offices throughout NY State (Hudson Valley, Capital District, Staten Island, Long Island, Rockland County and Westchester County.). The law firm is committed to defending client’s rights, providing timely and accurate legal information, and ensuring safety and security in a changing world. Michael Ettinger is President, and he leads a team of eight lawyers and seventeen support staff.

The law practice is distinguished by offering a free review every three years, building long-term relationships and offering certain services without a fee (such as phone calls and emails.) There is an initial consultation, then a second consultation, and no retainer is taken when the planning begins. Fees are only payable upon completion of the plan. This ensures happier clients that feel a sense of control. This client-centric approach is atypical in the legal field.

In addition to other distinctions and awards, attorney Ettinger published the third edition of the definitive guidebook for those older adults looking out for their families. Ettinger Law Firm’s Guide to Protecting your Future is available for download through the law firm website, trustlaw.com, as well as on Amazon.com. This book helps people to live healthily as long as possible, to feel comfortable and supported much the way a life coach would, and to help people understand their family’s complete planning needs. The book also includes a whole section on emotions and all the life dramas people might be going through, such as a divorce, a deceased spouse/child, a mental decline, or even substance abuse. That is why he says that the social work has to be done before the legal work, and they keep a box of tissues on hand in every office area.

Attorney Ettinger says he “loves peoples” and is always accessible, unusual for a top tier executive. He relates to people soul-to-soul, not lawyer to client, and that makes it safe for them to share uncomfortable truths. Families can be as different as snowflakes, and no two solutions are ever the same. For instance, someone might want to protect their sibling, who is 70 and lives alone, or plan structured payouts for an irresponsible niece.

Many people think winning in life is about status or money but in truth, Ettinger says, the holy grail is peace of mind, and the Ettinger Law Firm delivers that. Their practice areas include all aspects of elder law and estate planning, such as the components of a plan, second marriage planning, plans for same sex couples, irrevocable asset protection trusts, business succession, Medicaid planning strategies, long-term care funds, estate tax savings and general wills.

Michael Ettinger has authored articles for a diverse range of publications including the New York Bar Journal. He was honored by Who’s Who in 2024 and named Attorney of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals. Stepping up to the mic with Jim Masters and Doug Llewelyn of Close Up Radio is the latest feather in his cap.

Close Up Radio recently featured Michael Ettinger in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday March 5th at 12pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday March 18th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-honored-attorney-and/id1785721253?i=1000698082826

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-269613870/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0rUn2LlK7et7JifPjwZjX2

For more information on Michael and the Ettinger Law Firm, please visit www.trustlaw.com

