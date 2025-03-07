Alona Lebedieva: “Women Shape the Future – It’s Time to Acknowledge It”

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world is changing, and the role of women in society is evolving along with it. March 8 is not just another date on the calendar; it is a symbol of the struggle for equal rights, opportunities, and recognition of women’s contributions across all spheres of life.In different countries, this day is marked in various ways. In some, it is an occasion for mass demonstrations, strikes, and protests for gender equality, as in Spain or the United Kingdom. In others, it serves as a reminder of the need to continue the fight, as in Scandinavian countries. But everywhere, it is first and foremost a day to talk not about “femininity” but about justice and strength.Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-sector industrial and investment group Aurum Group, firmly believes that in Ukraine, March 8 should be precisely such a day—a day of opportunities, change, and support for women in their professional and life choices. After all, Ukrainian women have long ceased merely fitting into societal rules—they are changing them. Today, women lead major businesses, hold high government positions, work in strategic industries, and defend the country on the front lines.“I know what it means to overcome prejudice because I have walked this path myself,” says Alona Lebedieva.“When we started a large-scale modernization of industrial assets, I heard a lot of skepticism—people saying that a woman in heavy industry was something unusual. But experience has proven that success is not defined by gender but by professionalism, strategic vision, and the willingness to take responsibility. That is why my goal today is to help other women realize their potential in business, industry, and engineering.“Ukrainian women have proven that they are not only capable of working in any field but also of effectively transforming industries. Nearly 70,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and thousands of women hold leadership positions in industry, logistics, finance, and science. These are not just statistics; this is a reality that is shaping a new economy and society.“When we talk about Ukraine’s future, we must talk about women,” emphasizes Alona Lebedieva. “Equality is not just a matter of social justice; it is a matter of development, resilience, and competitiveness. It has already been proven worldwide: companies with higher female representation in leadership are more profitable, and countries with strong female leaders adapt more quickly to challenges. Ukraine must also move in this direction.“This day is not just another date on the calendar. It is a reminder that much work still lies ahead. At the same time, it is proof that change is already happening.Alona Lebedieva underscores that equal opportunities for women in business, technology, and management are not just about social justice—they are the key to economic growth and innovation. The future is built where everyone has the chance to realize their potential.

