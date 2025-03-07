Supermodel Alana Monteiro and Renny Grace the cover of L’Officiel Hommes March 2025 Issue

NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- L’Officiel Hommes Austria unveils its captivating March 2025 digital cover , featuring none other than supermodel Alana Monteiro and celebrated actor and comedian Lorenzo Cromwell, widely known as Renny. The cover story, titled “Emotion in Fashion,” showcases a mesmerizing blend of artistry and expression, redefining elegance through a visually stunning interplay of shadows and grey tones.Versatile artist and model Alana Monteiro is the cover star for L’Officiel Hommes March 2025 issue . The talented Monteiro has been covered alongside Lorenzo Cromwell, also known as Renny, from the sketch comedy and battle rap improv game show Wild ‘N Out. This striking project highlights a creative interplay of shadows in grey tones, lending depth and intrigue to the visuals. The photographs exude a romantic and playful elegance, perfectly capturing the sophistication of the models. Together, Monteiro and Cromwell bring an evocative blend of emotion and style to this captivating feature.Emotion in Fashion: A Vision of Elegance and ExpressionShot by renowned photographer Erez Sabag, the cover narrative explores the emotional range of fashion by fusing playful sophistication with romanticism. The editorial has a modern look and deftly captures the chemistry between Monteiro and Renny. Their motions and attitudes give the monochromatic palette life and arouse curiosity and narrative.Styled by Cristina Marie, the wardrobe selections elevate the editorial’s artistic vision, featuring high-fashion ensembles that exude both classic and avant-garde influences. Monteiro stuns in an array of luxury designer pieces that highlight her statuesque beauty, while Renny exudes effortless confidence in sleek, tailored ensembles. Every frame tells a unique story, blending the worlds of high fashion and contemporary emotion seamlessly.About Alana MonteiroAlana Monteiro is a popular Cape Verdean American model, currently based in New York City. Shortly after graduating from high school, Monteiro moved to New York City and signed with top modeling agencies such as Wilhelmina Models and Next Model Management. She has landed covers and editorials in fashion’s most influential magazines, such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Marie Claire, L’Officiel, Numéro, Glamour, Grazia, and many more.She has done countless advertising campaigns for some of the world’s most globally recognized brands, including L’Oreal Paris, Clinique, Nike, Foot Locker, Macy’s, Adidas, and Under Armour.Apart from her modeling, Alana Monteiro is a vibrant and dynamic singer and songwriter. Her distinctive sound, which combines elements of ambitious pop and smoked-out R&B, has attracted notice for creating a genre-bending lane of her own. Monteiro offers her listeners a singular experience both sonically and lyrically as a solo performer of her original compositions. Her music is built around openness, vulnerability, and truth.Wardrobe HighlightsMonteiro and Renny are styled in an exquisite selection of pieces from top luxury fashion houses, including Givenchy, Saint Laurent, Prada, Balenciaga, and Tom Ford. The interplay of textures, structured silhouettes, and fluid fabrics further enhances the depth of the editorial, reinforcing its emotional narrative.Team Credits:Fashion Model: Alana MonteiroIG Handle: @alanaamonteiro_ Actor/Comedian: Lorenzo Cromwell, known as “Renny”IG Handle: @rennyPhotographer: Erez SabagIG Handle: @erezsabagStylist: Cristina MarieIG Handle: @cristinamarie23Hair: Koji IchikawaIG Handle: @koji_ichikawaMakeup: DiscoIG Handle: @makeupbydisco

