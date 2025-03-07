Bybit Web3 Expands bbSOL Utility with Jito Restaking for Enhanced Rewards and Liquidity





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has partnered with P2P to introduce rstSOL, a token minted when users stake their bbSOL through Jito’s restaking protocol. With this collaboration, bbSOL holders can now deposit their tokens into the rstSOL vault on Jito, unlocking additional restaking rewards and enhanced capital efficiency. Bybit Web3 expands bbSOL utility in 10 DeFi use cases such as liquidity provision, lending, restaking, and yield trading.

Jito (Re) staking is a multi-asset staking protocol designed for Node Consensus Networks (NCNs). It allows staked assets to be tokenized into Vault Receipt Tokens (VRTs), improving liquidity and flexibility. With Jito (Re)staking, NCNs can customize staking rules, penalties, and rewards to optimize security and tokenomics. Due to its unique features, this restaking module is an ideal choice for launching new networks by leveraging shared security. This integration enables users to maximize staking rewards, maintain liquidity, and gain exposure to potential airdrops within the Solana ecosystem.

"At Bybit, we’re always looking for ways to unlock more opportunities for our users in the Web3 space," said Emily Bao, Head of Spot and Web3 at Bybit. "Through our partnership with P2P and integration with Jito, bbSOL holders can now access restaking rewards and optimize their staking strategies without losing liquidity. This marks another step forward in our mission to offer cutting-edge financial solutions within the crypto ecosystem."

How Jito Restaking Works for bbSOL Holders

Users can amplify their staking returns in three simple steps:

Obtaining bbSOL involves staking SOL on Bybit Web3, which provides bbSOL in return. Alternatively, bbSOL acquired on Bybit can be transferred to a Web3 wallet. Connecting to Jito Restaking requires navigating to the Jito platform, using a compatible wallet, and accessing the rstSOL vault. Restaking bbSOL allows deposits into the rstSOL vault, where additional rewards are generated.



Bybit’s continued expansion into Web3 staking solutions strengthens its position as a leading innovator in blockchain finance. With Jito restaking, bbSOL holders can enhance their staking strategies, benefiting from increased liquidity, higher returns, and greater flexibility within the Solana ecosystem.

For more details, users can refer to Bybit’s official guide on utilizing bbSOL with Jito restaking.

