Carrier Rocket Market Update 2025 : Projected to Exhibit USD 25.42 Billion Revenue by 2030, Claims AMR

Carrier Rocket Market - By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global carrier rocket market was valued at $9,243.2 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,429.9 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Carrier Rocket Market by Payload Type (Cargo, Satellite, and Others), Payload Carrying Capacity (Less than 4 tons, 4 tons to 8 tons, and Above 8 tons), Range (LEO, MEO, GEO, and Others) and End User (Government, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global carrier rocket industry generated $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $25.42 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in demand for small satellites for earth observation services and surge in number of space expeditions drive the growth of the global carrier rocket market. However, high costs regarding the development and complexities associated with periodic maintenance of rockets hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for reusable rockets and development of hybrid rocket fuel present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (292 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9466 The satellite segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on payload type, the satellite segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fourths of the global carrier rocket market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in adoption of advanced satellites by telecommunication organizations to implementing high-speed internet services worldwide. The report also discusses segments including cargo and others.The government segment to continue its lead position during the forecast periodBased on end user, the government segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than around three-fifths of the global carrier rocket market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in deployment for defense and monitoring services by government organizations. However, the commercial segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to surge in initiatives undertaken by commercial space organizations for deploying advanced space payloads and conducting space exploration missions.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carrier-rocket-market/purchase-options North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global carrier rocket market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to the presence of leading rocket manufacturers in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, owing to the booming space industry in the region.Leading market playersAntrix Corporation LimitedArianespaceCubecabIHI CorporationIsrael Aerospace Industries Ltd.Lockheed Martin CorporationNorthrop Grumman CorporationMitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Rocket Lab USASpaceX𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09101 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airport-ground-handling-market 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/maritime-missile-launch-system-market-A12509

