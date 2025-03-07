Government and Education Logistics Market Growth from $406.2 Billion to $917.4 Billion by 2031 at 8.3% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Government and Education Logistics Market ," The government and education logistics market was valued at $406.19 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $917.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.Asia-Pacific dominated the global government and education logistics market. This was primarily due to the active highly integrated supply chain network that links producers and consumers through multiple transportation modes such as air & expresses delivery services, rail, maritime transport, and truck transport. Moreover, governments of countries across Asia-Pacific are investing heavily to strengthen logistics and transportation infrastructure as well as launching various trade & transportation initiatives are key factors that help propel the growth of the market across the region.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07810 A rise in demand for military logistics services across the region to transport military equipment and structural materials is anticipated to drive the demand for the government and education logistics market across the region. The developments in logistics and supply chains by developed and developing nations, the quick renovation of warehouse facilities, the expansion of transportation facilities, and consumer demand for public utilities are the factors anticipated to fuel the growth of the market for government and educational logistics. One important element that contributes to the market expansion in the region is the establishment of military logistic platforms by the governments of emerging nations.Furthermore, in North Anerica region initiatives by the U.S. general services administration (GSA) to offer various solutions for all fleet management and transportation needs of the federal government are driving the growth of the market across the region. In addition, the federal government is provided with thorough fleet management services by GSA Fleet. Along with the internet tools for simple acquisitions, the set of offerings includes alternatives for buying, leasing, and renting vehicles. Moreover, the rising use of logistics services to supply land, air, and sea transportation for the department of defense (DoD) and the government’s actions to strengthen logistics and supply chains across the country are anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, the Biden-Harris Administration announced that it will invest more than $14 billion of this funding in the fiscal year 2022 for over 500 projects across 52 states and territories. Investments include expanding capacity at some of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing ports. The Europe government and education logistics market is studied across Germany, France, Russia, the UK, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. Strong demand for public sector logistics and rapid economic growth along with a rise in trade activities among European Union (EU) nations are expected to propel the growth of the government and education logistics market in Europe during the forecast period.Military infrastructure is a mission-critical aspect of operations and is becoming a high priority for all defense agencies worldwide with increased global tension, preparation, execution, and contingency. This creates a need for transportation services for the installation of military infrastructures. Also, the successful use of military and defense logistics in military operations is motivated by increasing situational awareness and providing real-time information on the effective distribution of tasks and resources including the deployment of troops in humanitarian missions. Furthermore, the continued development and modernization of defense infrastructure and military forces are also driving the growth of the government logistics industry.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/government-and-education-logistics-market/purchase-options Transport companies operating in the market are incorporating new warehousing services in various countries which are propelling the market growth for the storage & warehousing segment. Penetration of fully automated warehousing distribution systems is extremely less, which is expected to provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the key players operating in the government and education logistics market.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in travel bans and quarantines, which made massive slowing of the supply chain and logistics activities across the world. Since the beginning of 2020, several countries and states across the globe shut down their borders and limited transportation & travel to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, thereby creating impediments to transportation. The pandemic affected almost every dimension of economic activity and individuals globally. As a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the logistics and transportation industry are hampered, though differently across the road, air, and sea sectors transportation. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By end use, the military and defense segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By business type, the distribution segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By mode of operation, the storage segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. 