MEXC Unveils Exclusive FTX Creditor Event with a Prize Pool Exceeding 300,000 USDT





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced an exclusive event aimed at supporting users impacted by the FTX incident. This event seeks to help FTX creditors rebuild their confidence in the market during these challenging times. With its secure and rewarding trading environment, MEXC is committed to supporting users in times of uncertainty, offering opportunities to help them regain trust and stability in the crypto space.

To help affected users, MEXC is launching a spin-to-win event beginning at 10:00 (UTC), February 27, 2025, and lasting until 02:00 (UTC), March 18, 2025. MEXC's spin-to-win event will give eligible participants a chance to share in a prize pool of 300,000 USDT, including an opportunity to win up to 0.1 BTC. Participants can also enjoy exclusive MX holder perks, including high APY earnings from free airdrops, 50% trading fee discounts, and up to 70% commission rebates from referrals. New users can claim a welcome bonus of up to $8,000 to kickstart their journey on MEXC.

MEXC remains committed to delivering a secure, innovative, and user-centric trading experience, empowering traders worldwide with greater opportunities in the evolving crypto landscape. With advanced security measures and a dedicated trading insurance fund, MEXC ensures a safe and transparent trading environment, backed by industry-leading compliance standards. The platform offers deep market depth, high liquidity, and one of the lowest trading fees in the industry, enabling seamless transactions and a superior trading experience.

MEXC aims to become the go-to platform with the widest range of valuable crypto assets. MEXC has grown its user base to over 32 million by providing a diverse selection of tokens, high-frequency airdrops, and a seamless, intuitive user journey for participation in various events. In 2024, MEXC launched a total of 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings and 605 memecoins, with total airdrop rewards exceeding $136 million.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 32 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

