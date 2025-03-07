Software Experts has named Klaviyo the top marketing automation software for 2025

NEW YORK CITY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing automation continues to shape B2C digital marketing, enabling brands to streamline processes, personalize engagement, and optimize campaigns. As businesses increasingly adopt data-driven tools, Software Experts has named Klaviyo the top marketing automation software for 2025, recognizing its innovation in AI-driven automation, omnichannel connectivity, and first-party data strategies.

Best Marketing Automation Platform

Klaviyo — the marketing automation platform unifies customer data to deliver personalized and data-driven experiences across email, SMS, and other digital channels.

This article is sponsored by Klaviyo. All opinions are those of Software Experts. Software Experts provides news and reviews on consumer products and services and may earn commissions from purchases made through featured links.

Klaviyo, established in 2012 by Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The platform specializes in marketing automation solutions tailored for B2C, focusing on email and SMS marketing. Over 167,000 businesses worldwide rely on Klaviyo to deliver personalized customer experiences.

“Klaviyo stands out for its ability to consolidate customer data and create seamless, personalized marketing experiences,” said Drew Thomas, a representative from Software Experts. “The platform’s innovative approach and user-friendly design empower businesses to maximize their marketing potential while adapting to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

The software’s strength lies in its ability to unify customer data from various sources, enabling businesses to create comprehensive workflows that respond to customer behavior in real time. Klaviyo offers 350+ pre-built integrations for businesses of all sizes and industries. This capability allows the same businesses to deliver tailored and timely omnichannel experiences for their customers.

Changing marketing landscape

Marketing automation has become essential for businesses navigating an increasingly competitive digital environment. Platforms like Klaviyo address this need by combining efficiency with personalization, offering solutions across email, SMS, mobile push notifications, and social advertising. By leveraging tools such as real-time segmentation and pop-up forms, businesses can deliver timely and relevant content that strengthens customer relationships and drives growth. With these features, businesses can continually refine their strategies, ensuring that every effort delivers measurable value and consistent growth.

Enhancing B2C Marketing and Customer Engagement

As consumer expectations for seamless, personalized interactions continue to grow, businesses are turning to integrated platforms that unify marketing, service, and analytics. In response to this shift, Klaviyo has introduced new features, expanding its B2C CRM capabilities to help brands optimize engagement across multiple touchpoints. These enhancements reflect broader industry trends emphasizing first-party data, AI-driven automation, and connected customer experiences as key drivers of marketing success.

At the core is Klaviyo’s B2C CRM, designed to streamline marketing automation, customer service, and analytics within a single system. Built on the Klaviyo Data Platform and powered by AI-driven insights, the platform enables brands to segment audiences with greater accuracy, automate engagement across channels, and deliver real-time personalization at scale. With consumer preferences shifting toward more relevant and timely interactions, these advancements help businesses tailor their messaging while maintaining efficiency.

Klaviyo’s latest marketing features also emphasize omnichannel connectivity, allowing brands to coordinate email, SMS, mobile push notifications, and product reviews in a single workflow. AI-powered tools further enhance performance by optimizing sign-up forms, automating A/B testing, and refining segmentation based on predictive analytics. These updates align with the increasing reliance on AI to personalize marketing at scale while minimizing manual effort.

Beyond marketing, Klaviyo has strengthened its customer service capabilities with the introduction of the Customer Hub, a self-service portal where consumers can track orders, initiate returns, and receive support. By integrating service and marketing data, businesses can provide more personalized customer interactions that drive both retention and conversion. Moreover, AI-driven pre-sales agents can now assist customers directly on e-commerce storefronts, answering product-related inquiries in real time to improve purchasing decisions.

With businesses seeking more data-driven, automated, and integrated approaches to customer engagement, Klaviyo’s latest features position the platform at the forefront of next-generation marketing automation. By bridging marketing and service within a unified CRM, these innovations reflect the broader industry movement toward holistic, AI-enhanced customer experience strategies that drive long-term brand loyalty and business growth.

Software Experts’ recognition underscores the growing importance of intelligent marketing automation in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape. As companies seek to deliver more personalized and efficient customer interactions, the ability to centralize data, automate workflows, and leverage AI-driven insights has become essential. The recognition of Klaviyo as the top marketing automation software for 2025 reflects its commitment to innovation and its role in helping businesses navigate the increasing complexity of customer engagement.

With the continued shift toward AI-enhanced automation and first-party data strategies, businesses are investing in tools that provide real-time insights and seamless integration across marketing and service channels. The expansion of Klaviyo’s B2C CRM capabilities, alongside its latest AI-driven features, aligns with this broader industry movement, ensuring that brands can remain agile, data-driven, and responsive to changing consumer expectations.

Read the full review at the Software Experts website.

About Software Experts: Software Experts provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.





Drew Thomas (press@softwareexperts.org)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.