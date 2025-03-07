Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Growth from $64.10 Billion to $239.71 Billion by 2032 at 14.6% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by End-use Industry, Temperature Type and Business Type : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032."The Europe cold chain logistics market size was estimated at $64.10 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $239.71 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032.Germany, being a pharmaceutical hub, has a major presence and demand for refrigerated warehouses, distribution centers, and cold chain logistics networks, which in turn makes Germany a major contributor to the European cold chain logistics market. For instance, in June 2021, DHL Supply Chain, the contract logistics leader within Deutsche Post DHL Group, started building an approximately 32,000-square-meter logistics center in Florstadt, Germany. The new facility is expected to offer customers from the pharmaceutical and medical products sector additional warehouse space in temperature zones of 15-25°C, 2-8°C, and -24°C.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11397 The integration of AI and blockchain technology is expected to revolutionize the cold chain logistics industry, making it more efficient and secure. The use of advanced monitoring and passive device use, such as data loggers and real-time monitoring solutions, in the industry not only improves business practices, however, also provides complete cold chain visibility and control. Furthermore, the latest IoT technologies, such as wireless sensors and low-power wide-area networks (LoRaWAN), can be used to monitor changes in temperature, moisture, or other factors in real time. These robust technologies outperform alternative technologies in challenging cold chain environments.Furthermore, the bakery & confectionery segment is one of the fastest-growing and is highly in-demand segments in the cold chain logistics market in Europe. Companies are also improving snack and bakery operations with advancements in cold chain technologies to ensure food safety, quality, and compliance. The increase in demand for high-quality bakery and confectionery products, the expansion of online retail channels, and the need for faster and more efficient logistics solutions offer a vast opportunity for the cold chain logistics industry in Europe.The Europe seed and flower cold chain logistic market has witnessed significant growth due to the increase in demand for fresh and high-quality flowers and plants. In addition, 25% of the flowers sold in the EU are imported from outside of the region, mainly from Kenya, Ecuador, and Ethiopia. Throughout this journey, flowers are maintained under stable conditions at the right temperature (2-4 degree Celsius) to keep their fragrance intact and fresh for up to 3 weeks. The rise in demand for customized gifts and farming products boost the demand for the cold chain logistics market.Furthermore, according to Zero Waste Europe Report 2020, an estimated 88 million tons of food is wasted each year in the EU, which is about 20% of the total food produced in the EU. A simple way to reduce food waste and carbon emissions is through the development of cold chain technologies. Furthermore, the health of humans is impacted by the lack of reliable food cold chains that maintain the value of nutrients, safety, and quality of food products. To keep fresh food, reduce food waste, or to keep temperature-sensitive products at their ideal temperature and environment from source to destination, a food cold chain system is used, which is an integrated temperature-controlled food transportation and distribution system. Aggregators, farmers, processors, distributors, manufacturers, and consumers, all need to be held accountable for the complex system's various moving and static components.In addition, as time and temperature are crucial factors in post-harvest management, the food cold chain is an important component of any supply chain for perishable foods. Many agricultural products, for instance, degrade at the same pace in an hour at a high temperature of 25°C as they do in a week at a low temperature of 1°C. This creates demand for cold chain logistics to improve food shelf life, which, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the market.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-cold-chain-logistics-market/purchase-options The European chilled cold chain logistics industry has seen several developments in recent years, including the adoption of innovative technologies to improve supply chain visibility and efficiency. In addition, there has been a shift toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly cold chain practices, such as the use of alternative fuels and the reduction of food waste. Moreover, there is surge in demand for end-to-end cold chain solutions, including last-mile delivery services, which creates opportunities for companies that can provide comprehensive services. Rise in demand for fruits & vegetables, bakery products, and other segments have boosted the demand for chilled temperature type transportation in the cold chain logistics market.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The COVID-19 crisis created uncertainty in the market, massive slowdown of the supply chain, fall in business confidence, and increase in panic in various sectors. Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, important supply chains in the cold chain logistics and transportation industry were hampered, though differently across air, freight, and sea sectors. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant rise in demand for temperature-controlled delivery services, particularly for perishable goods, as more consumers turned to online shopping and home delivery options to avoid exposure to the virus and adhere to social distancing guideline, which in turn, helped to drive the growth of the Europe cold chain logistics market.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By end-use industry, the dairy and frozen dessert segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By temperature type, the chilled segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By business type, the warehousing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By country, France is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11032 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :NOATUM LOGISTICS,MSC MEDITERRANEAN SHIPPING COMPANY,AGRO MERCHANTS GROUP, LLC,GEODIS,KLOOSTERBOER,DEUTSCHE POST AG (DHL GROUP),DSV (DSV PANALPINA),KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG,BLUE WATER SHIPPING,LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, LLC𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Europe Rail Glazing MarketRecreational Boating MarketAutomotive Diagnostics MarketPortable Automotive Wi-Fi Router MarketElectric Vehicle Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.